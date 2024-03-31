WATCH: Kareena Kapoor sports customized Crew jacket; returns from vacay with Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur-Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan frequently indulges in vacations alongside her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and their charming children, Taimur and Jeh. Their recent escapade took them to Africa, where they savored memorable moments together. However, the family has now returned to Mumbai, as captured by sightings at the airport earlier this morning. Notably, Kareena added a personalized touch to her airport ensemble, as she was observed sporting a custom jacket of her recently released film, Crew.

Crew star Kareena Kapoor Khan returns from African vacay with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur-Jeh

In the early hours of this morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, accompanied by their adorable kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, were spotted at the Mumbai airport arrivals, marking their return from a delightful vacation in Tanzania, Africa.

As for the couple's airport attire, Kareena exuded effortless chic in a white t-shirt paired with denim pants and a matching denim jacket, embellished with the inscription "CREW" on the shoulder. Notably, the back of her jacket featured the tagline "Risk It Fake It Steal It," a nod to her latest heist comedy movie, Crew. With minimal makeup and her hair styled in a bun, Kareena completed her look with sleek sunglasses.

Saif opted for a casual yet stylish ensemble, donning a dark blue shirt paired with jeans, complemented by a red cap and black glasses. Throughout their exit walk, Taimur remained close to his father, holding his hand, while little Jeh added to the charm with his endearing antics.

More about Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Crew

In Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan takes on the role of flight attendant Jasmine, joined by actresses Kriti Sanon and Tabu, who also portray cabin crew members. Adding to the ensemble, Diljit Dosanjh contributes his talent, with Kapil Sharma making a special appearance.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, and directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. With a promising start at the box office, Crew is currently captivating audiences in cinemas with its entertaining storyline.

