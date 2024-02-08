Soha Ali Khan expresses desire to write mother Sharmila Tagore's biography, but is not sure; reveals why

Apart from being an actress, Soha Ali Khan is also known for being an author. Her book The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous remained in the news when it was published and apart from that she has also written several children's books along with her husband Kunal Kemmu. The latest update is that Soha is keen to write her mother, legendary actress Sharmila Tagore's biography.

Soha Ali Khan wants to write Sharmila Tagore's biography

Soha Ali Khan has expressed her desire to write the biography of Sharmila Tagore. During an interaction with PTI, Soha said that her mom keeps on asking her about the status of her next book and will be happy if “I write her biography.” Soha expressed that even she'd love to do it.

“I would love to. It’s so close to home though… When people read them, they will be like ‘would they be able to share the gray aspects of this personality because you are their child,” the actress said.

Being a daughter of Sharmila, Soha is not sure how much justice she can do to her various personality traits. “So, I can write a story about her but I don’t know if it would do justice to all the facets of her personality, and I don’t know if I’d be able to share everything about her as a child. Honestly, I would like to tell that story,” Khan said.

Soha Ali Khan who has been a part of several major Bollywood films like Rang De Basanti, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, and more mentioned that there's a compelling story waiting to be told about her father, legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi as well. Soha revealed that her brother Saif Ali Khan who is a voracious reader himself can also take up the responsibility.

Soha Ali Khan on the work front

Soha was last seen in the 2018 Bollywood film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and is currently gearing up for the release of the OTT film Chhorii 2 along with Nushrratt Bharuccha. Her OTT work includes web series like Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and Hush Hush. Khan has also expressed her interest in doing thrillers because she hasn't done it before. Her favorite directors in the genre are Sriram Raghavan, Hansal Mehta, and Tanuja Chandra.

