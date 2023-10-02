Sharmila Tagore REVEALS how her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi asked her out on a date for the first time

Ace actress Sharmila Tagore needs no introduction. Born into the prominent Tagore family, she had the charm, the talent, the intellect and the grace. Tagore started facing the camera at the age of 14 and made her debut with Satyajit Ray's Bengali drama, The World of Apu in 1959. While making it big in the industry, she met her late husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, an Indian cricketer. Recently in an interview with Twinkle Khanna for her YouTube channel Tweak India, Sharmila Tagore revealed how she met her husband, back in the day.

During the chat, when former actress Twinkle Khanna asked Sharmila Tagore how did she meet her husband, the veteran actress went down memory lane and spilled the beans. She shared, “Bengal loves sports and I was no exception. I was a Jaisimha (Indian Test cricketer M. L. Jaisimha) fan and then I think I met him (her husband, Indian cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi) at one of the cricket parties and he had just come back from England. So, that was the first time we met and then I was going to Nainital for work and I was in Delhi when he scored his double century. We had exchanged telephone numbers in Kolkata. So, I called his house, because there were no mobile phones then, and left a message saying well-done, congratulations and forgot all about it.”

When asked if she had a crush on him, the Viruddh actress said, “I liked him. Like I said, I was a Jaisimha fan and not so much of a Pataudi fan, but yes, we did like each other.”

She continued, “When I came back to Mumbai, I was staying with a friend Dhira. She said there was somebody, very peculiar, message I got that ‘You’ve got five fridges. So, did you order five fridges?’ I got so nervous because those day, no foreign stuff could come as there was heavy duty and you needed permission. I said that someone was trying to get me into trouble, I didn’t order any fridge. So, I said I better return this call and find out what’s happening. So, I called that number and of course it was Tiger and he thought it was funny. So, then he said can we go out for a cup of coffee and I said yes why not, so we did. And then we chatted and I found out that he’s very gentle and he won’t hurt me intentionally ever.”

Sharmila Tagore then divulged that she respected her body clock and took calculated decisions to get married and have kids. “As actors we believe in timings and there is a body clock that’s continuously telling you this is the right time. I just felt that I had to get married after two years of engagement and then another two years later I said now I must start my family.”

