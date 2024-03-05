Sara Ali Khan adds Midas touch to Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding gala outfit with zardosi gold border from grandmom Sharmila Tagore’s closet

Even as the three-day celebrations hosted by the Ambani family come to an end, we are still in the daze of all the looks we witnessed in the last couple of days. From uber-stylish outfits to the ones that were oozing royalty and grandeur, the Bollywood celebrities left no stone unturned with their appearances.

Amidst the array of traditional attires, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress Sara Ali Khan grabbed eyeballs for acing at her desi game - yet again. Sara concluded the three-day-long Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in style. She opted for the hot and trending tissue fabric and turned it into a regal-looking pink kurta with green churidar by Manish Malhotra.

Sara Ali Khan thanks Sharmila Tagore for adding a Midas touch to her outfit

Sara Ali Khan has always expressed her soft corner for traditional attires. From time to time, we spot this diva slaying a casual kurta set or an embellished lehenga with so much ease. Even through the three magnificent days of pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the actress was seen donning some impeccable outfits. One of which tugged our heartstrings, thanks to its emotional connection with yesteryear diva and Sara’s grandmother - Sharmila Tagore.

Taking on her Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal actress shared a series of pictures posing with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She mentioned her Badi Ammi (grandmother) AKA Sharmila Tagore, and thanked her for the loveliest traditional Zardosi gold border.

Looking nothing less than an epitome of grace and grandeur, the actress looked stunning in this recreated Manish Malhotra attire. Featuring the currently trending tissue fabric, Sara’s outfit was a gorgeous hue of blush pink. She paired it with a matching dupatta and a pistachio green churidar. The kurta with a high-neck collar had a golden zardozi border along the neckline and hemlines. The hemlines also had a dash of green that tied the look together. It was further accentuated with the classic Bishop’s sleeve pattern that complimented the old-school Nawabi charm that Sara was aiming for.

Accessories that added charm to Sara’s Nawabi look

Taking her regal look up a notch, the actress styled her look with traditional Hyderabadi chaandbalis and matching maang tika. With green drops and rice pearls, the Kundan jewelry, and a cocktail ring - Sara packed her look together perfectly.

For makeup, Sara chose the iconic kohl-rimmed eyes with a smokey finish and pink nude glossy lips to compliment her blush-dewy makeup. She posed with her brother Ibrahim, who looked equally dapper in a Raghavendra Rathore couture.

