Kunal Kemmu recalls feeling 'terrified' during first meeting with Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore

Actor Kunal Kemmu shared that his initial encounter with his in-laws, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was quite daunting. During an interview, Kunal reminisced about his romance with wife Soha Ali Khan, and recounted his first meeting with her brother, Saif Ali Khan, and mother, Sharmila Tagore.

During a recent interaction on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Kunal Kemmu mentioned that while watching one of Soha’s movies, he imagined her as his potential girlfriend but believed she was “way out of (his) league”. When asked about his first meeting with Soha’s family members, Kunal shared, “The meetings happened organically, but I was terrified.”

Inquired about whom he was most apprehensive to meet, the actor went on to say that one is always more anxious to meet the parents, especially in her family where everyone is a champion. He added, “The first time I met Saif bhai was, we used to go play pool at a friend’s place. Bhai and his friend came together, and we met for the first time while playing pool. And the first thing he noticed about me was, ‘You’ve got good biceps’. I remember he was the coolest person.” He then mentioned that it was quite early for him to inquire about his intentions, but he simply hung out with him. He's naturally a kind person, and they've spent so much time together that they rarely discuss movies. He then shared that Saif has diverse interests and enjoys learning about others' interests to engage in conversation.

However, Kunal found his first meeting with Soha's parents to be more anxiety-inducing. He mentioned that meeting Soha’s mother, Sharmila Tagore was the most intimidating. While her dad, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was also cool, but he still felt intimidated, even though he's pretty sweet. He added, “I remember Amma didn’t make eye contact with me for the longest time. Her questions weren’t directed at me. She asked, ‘So, what do you do?’ looking at a magazine. That was the first meeting, in the second meeting I got eye contact, and then we became really cool.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 after being in a relationship for a few years. Two years later, in 2017, they became parents to their daughter, Inaaya Naumi.

