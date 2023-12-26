Koffee with Karan 8 EXCLUSIVE: Sharmila Tagore wants THESE two actresses to portray her role in her biopic

The much-loved talk show, Koffee with Karan Season 8, is set to return with yet another insightful and entertaining episode this week. Taking the couch this time are the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore and her actor-son Saif Ali Khan. The recently released promo teases a peek into the delightful camaraderie shared between them, along with some fun anecdotes. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Sharmila ji has disclosed the actresses she envisions playing her role in her biopic, and they are none other than Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan.

Sharmila Tagore chooses Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan for her biopic

Ahead of the broadcast of the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, featuring Karan Johar hosting Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan, Pinkvilla has exclusively discovered an intriguing snippet from their conversation.

In the iconic rapid-fire round, Karan posed the question to Sharmila ji, asking who she believes would do justice to a biopic made on her life. In response, Sharmila ji mentioned the names of Raazi actress Alia Bhatt and her granddaughter Sara Ali Khan. She said, “If it's done now, I would say Alia, and if it's perhaps a little later, I would say Sara.”

More about Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore’s Koffee with Karan 8 episode

In the promo, Karan Johar introduced Sharmila Tagore as 'Sapnon ki rani' and Saif Ali Khan as 'the prince, the nawab.' The mother-son duo appeared in coordinated black outfits, with Sharmila ji stunning in a gorgeous saree and Saif donning a dapper suit.

Karan playfully remarked that Saif looked 'bewildered,' to which he humorously responded, “As I often am on this couch.” Sharmila ji shared insights into the last time she reprimanded Saif.

The topic of how Kareena Kapoor Khan has “rubbed off” on Saif took a hilarious turn, with Saif expressing confusion. Sharmila ji delved into some revelations about Saif’s college days and shared embarrassing stories, prompting him to claim they were "exaggerated" and playfully demand his own episode.

The new episode of Koffee with Karan 8 will drop on December 28 on Disney+ Hotstar.

