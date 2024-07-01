Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha clarifies his father did not undergo a ‘surgical procedure’; shares his health update

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was recently admitted to the hospital, sparking rumors that he had undergone surgery. Taking to Twitter, Sinha's son, Luv Sinha, provided an update on his father's health and also urged his concerned fans not to rely on fake and unverified news.

Luv Sinha provides an update on dad Shatrughan Sinha's health

Taking to Twitter, Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha tweeted and informed concerned fans about his father's health. He also clarified that there had been no surgical procedure and emphasized that unverified news should not be trusted. Luv mentioned that his father had been taken to the hospital for his annual checkup due to a strong fever. In the end, he expressed gratitude to everyone who had shown concern.

The tweet read, "In regard to my father’s health I’d like to clarify that there was no surgical procedure, and one shouldn’t believe unverified news. We took my father to the hospital for his annual checkup, and because he had a strong fever. Thank you to everyone who has been concerned".

Just two days later after Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding, on June 26, her father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. According to a report from Times Now, Sinha injured his ribs after a slight stumble in his dining room on June 25.

While getting up from his sofa, he accidentally tripped over the corner of the carpet, but fortunately, Sonakshi was nearby to assist him immediately. The report suggests that had Sonakshi not been present, the fall could have been more serious.

The report noted that the sofa area is Shatrughan Sinha’s favorite spot in the house, where he relaxes, watches TV, and conducts interviews.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot after dating for seven years. Their intimate wedding was attended by close friends and family, followed by a lavish reception on the same day with several celebrities in attendance.

