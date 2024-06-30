Shatrughan Sinha hospitalized days after daughter Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding; here’s what went wrong

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot on June 23 with her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal. Just two days later on June 26, her father and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. The actress with her husband were even seen visiting him and now the reasons for Sinha’s hospitalization have emerged.

What led to Shatrughan Sinha’s hospitalization?

The seasoned star was admitted for a routine check-up after a slight inconvenience he suffered back at his residence. As per a report published in Times Now, Mr Sinha got hurt in his ribs after a little trip in his dining room on June 25. He was casually getting up from his sofa when his feet hit the carpet’s corner and luckily Sonakshi was right there to immediately hold him.

The report claims that if the Dabangg star hadn’t been there, ‘the impact of the fall might have been more.’ The source in the report revealed that the sofa spot is Shatrughan Sinha’s favorite in the entire house where he casually sits, watches TV, and even attends interviews. While he was immediately assisted with medical attention and was on rest for a day, things turned a bit odd the following morning.

The Loha actor complained of a certain pain in his ribs area and was advised by his doctor to get hospitalized. This was to get his routine checkup done and find out whether his tripping had caused any internal injury. The media portal further revealed that the reports were free of any unsound news and Sinha might get discharged by tomorrow (July 1).

Shatrughan Sinha’s best friend visits him regularly at the hospital

As per the report, Sinha’s best friend and ex-Censor Chief Pahlaj Nihalani is there for him just a call away. When the portal asked about the same to Nihalani, he reverted back and said, "Yes, Shatru ji is in hospital. But he is absolutely fine now. He should be back home by tomorrow evening."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently got married after seven years of dating. Their low-key wedding was attended by their close friends and family. The couple also hosted a star-studded reception later the same day.

