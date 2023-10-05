'She told me just...': Nupur Sanon recalls getting best acting advice from sister Kriti Sanon before debut

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is engulfed with enchanting beauty and spectacular acting skills. It seems like some jaw-dropping looks and impeccable acting skills are genetic in the Sanon family as Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon is set to put her feet into the world of acting with Tiger Nageswara Rao. Recently, Nupur recalled advice given to her by her sister mentioning not to lose her identity because that is something that is very “difficult” to find nowadays.

Kriti advised her sister to retain originality and be herself, reveals Nupur Sanon

Apart from stunning acting skills, the Sanon sisters also seem to share a deep bond with each other. During a recent discussion with India Today, Nupur opened up on how the duo’s personalities are different from each other and also recalled a piece of advice given to her by Kriti as she is set to make her acting debut. “Our personality is very different, when someone gets to know us, we are very different from each other, but strong personalities. So she just told me one thing, which I also agree with. She said that so many people who have come into the industry have started looking the same and also are doing the same kind of work, so she told me just not to lose my identity, and be myself because that's very difficult to find now. So I own up to my strengths and weakness, I just want to be honest,” noted Nupur Sanon.

Let’s dive into the work fronts of the Sanon sisters

Nupur Sanon seems to be all pumped with energy to follow her sister’s path and step into the world of acting with Tiger Nageswara Rao. The movie will also star Anupam Kher, Renu Desai, Sudev Nair, and Hareesh Peradi. Notably, the trailer of the film was released on the 3rd of October.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is set for the release of her upcoming venture Ganapath, the teaser of which was released recently. The movie will also feature actors Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan.

Notably, the box office will witness a clash of the Sanon sisters’ movies as both Tiger Nageswara Rao and Ganapath will hit the big screen together on the 20th of October.

