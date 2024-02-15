Top 12 villain actors in Bollywood from iconic 'Bad Man' to 'Mogambo': Gulshan Grover, Amrish Puri to Sanjay Dutt

In Hindi movies, it won’t be wrong to say that as much as the protagonist captivates audiences, the role of an antagonist is equally powerful. Had it not been for these Bollywood villains, the masala and entertainment a movie offers wouldn’t have been the same. No wonder; at times, our filmmakers bring such antagonists that become the most hated character on-screen and the most impressive actor off-screen. Thus, here we’re taking a look at the top 12 best villains in Bollywood who charmed the audiences with their presence.

List of 12 Best villain actors in Bollywood

1. Gulshan Grover

Date of Birth: September 21, 1955

September 21, 1955 Bollywood debut movie: Hum Paanch

The man lovingly called the ‘Bad Man’ of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover, doesn’t need any introduction. He is credited for over 400 roles under his name. On the other hand, he is much recognized as one of the top Bollywood villains. From playing Kesariya Vilayati in Ram Lakhan to gang lord Khan in Gangster, he has time and again proved why he has received the title. From making his identity as a popular Bollywood villain of the 90s to still ruling the tinsel town, Grover is a treat to watch on screen, spreading his effortless charm.

2. Amrish Puri

Date of Birth: June 22, 1932

June 22, 1932 Bollywood debut movie: Reshma Aur Shera

The mention of old villains of Bollywood remains incomplete without legendary actor Amrish Puri. A seasoned actor with a heavy baritone and big eyes even today rules millions of hearts for the terror he infused in the 90s. Whether it was Mogambo, Durjan Singh, or Baba Bhairo Nath, we really can’t get over the charisma and allure he spread on the screen. In movies like Koyla, Nayak, and Mr. India, amongst others, his impeccable performance can never be forgotten.

3. Amjad Khan

Date of Birth: November 12, 1940

November 12, 1940 Bollywood debut movie: Nazneen as a child actor

Amjad Khan is one of the most celebrated old villains of Bollywood. In a long, illustrious career, he has worked in several remarkable movies like Satte Pe Satta, Yaarana, and Laawaris, amongst others, but the one that stands out from the rest is Sholay, where he played Gabbar Singh. Hailed as the best villain in Bollywood, from his powerful dialogue delivery to on-screen charisma, not only did he give birth to iconic dialogues like ‘Kitne aadmi the’ to ‘Jo daar gaya, samjho marr gaya’ but also made names in his gang- Sambha and Kaalia immortal.

4. Ashutosh Rana

Date of Birth: November 10, 1967

November 10, 1967 Bollywood debut movie: Krishna Arjun

One of the magnificent old villains of Bollywood, Ashutosh Rana, is an actor who has always aced his negative roles. His role as a sadistic serial killer as Lajja Shankar can still infuse fear amongst the cinephiles. Touted as one of the scariest villains in Bollywood, Ashutosh’s character donning a red saree, nose pin, and pallu with utmost ease and saying the fiery lines made him the much-loved Bollywood villain of the 90s. Apart from Sangharsh, he is also known for his remarkable negative performances in movies like Dushman, Raaz, and others.

5. Sanjay Dutt

Date of Birth: July 29, 1959

July 29, 1959 Bollywood debut movie: Rocky

There is no denying that Sanjay Dutt is another stellar performer we’ve ever had in Hindi cinema. Who knew the 90s heartthrob could also adapt to menacing villainous roles? From roles in movies like Saajan and Sadak to breaking the image in the 2012 release Agneepath with his role as Kancha Cheena, he stunned the fans and how. The wicked smile, puffed-up eyes, pierced ears, and bald look all contributed significantly to his dreaded look. Mentioning Bollywood villain names, the name of Dutt has to make it to the list.

6. Rishi Kapoor

Date of Birth: September 4, 1952

September 4, 1952 Bollywood debut movie: Mera Naam Joker as an adolescent child and Bobby as the main lead

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s contribution to Indian cinema speaks through his long, illustrious career. The list of his films is quite long. Years later, after enjoying his image as a leading hero, he shifted towards mature roles in movies like Fanaa, Mulk, Hum Tum, and others. Later, it was in 2012 that he shocked the world with his portrayal of Rauf Lala in Agneepath, a butcher who indulges in the trafficking of minor girls. The way Kapoor carried his role, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he played one of the best villains in Bollywood. As a matter of fact, he has also played negative shade in movies like DevD, Zehreela Insaan, and Khoj.

7. Shah Rukh Khan

Date of Birth: November 2, 1965

November 2, 1965 Bollywood debut movie: Deewana

There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan is celebrated as a romantic hero. Fans have always loved him for narrating love in the most beautiful way. However, let’s not forget that before making his stand amongst the quintessential Bollywood heroes, he also impressed fans with an intimidating image of a Hindi movie villain in movies like Darr. The charisma of his character as an obsessive lover not only infused fear but also overshadowed the lead hero. Well, this was the first movie where SRK played an antagonist.

8. Priyanka Chopra

Date of Birth: July 18, 1982

July 18, 1982 Bollywood debut movie: The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is a cynosure to reckon with, courtesy to her body of craft. The leading lady of Bollywood has charmed the audiences with her magnificent presence in a variety of roles. Nevertheless, it won’t be wrong to say that she has also played the best villains in Bollywood in Aitraaz. No wonder, the actress received immense appreciation and recognition for her portrayal.

9. Riteish Deshmukh

Date of Birth: December 17, 1978

December 17, 1978 Bollywood debut movie: Tujhe Meri Kasam

Riteish Deshmukh stepped into the world of acting with the romantic drama Tujhe Meri Kasam. Over the years, he has worked in several comedy films like Golmaal, Dhamaal, Kya Kool Hain Hum, and others. In 2014, he surprised fans by breaking his image by delving into a negative character in Ek Villain. His role as Rakesh Mahadkar made him one of the most loved Indian villains.

10. Saif Ali Khan

Date of Birth: August 16, 1970

August 16, 1970 Bollywood debut movie: Parampara

If it comes to versatility, Saif Ali Khan is like a chameleon who always manages to adapt to a character. From a chocolate boy in the romantic-comedy genre to a negative shade in an action-drama, he has done it all. When it comes to Bollywood villains, how can we forget to mention the character of Langda Tyagi in the classic Omkara? There are no two ways after watching the film. Saif’s character stays with you even after watching the movie.

11. Ranveer Singh

Date of Birth: July 6, 1985

July 6, 1985 Bollywood debut movie: Band Baaja Baaraat

Another chameleon of an actor, Ranveer Singh, is a tremendous talent in the current lot of actors. As much as we love watching him dazzle on silver screens with his variety of roles, he surely made us hate him in Padmaavat. Guess that’s the biggest compliment for any actor playing a negative shade. His portrayal of Alauddin Khilji proved that he can even nail the role as one of the best villains in Bollywood. As a part of his extensive hard work and preparation for the role involving locking himself up for 21 days in a house to reach the depth of Khilji's dark world reflected on screen as well. What do you think?

12. Pradeep Singh Rawat

Date of Birth: January 21, 1962,

January 21, 1962, Bollywood debut movie: Aitbaar

Pradeep Singh Rawat has also been popular when referring to Bollywood villain names. Though his career graph also includes a long list of multilingual films, he is actually Ghajini for all Hindi cinema lovers. In the 2008 film Ghajini, he was seen playing the antagonist, Ghajini Dharmatma, who is the head of a gang honcho and is involved in many illegal and criminal activities. If you’ve watched the film, you can imagine the amount of fear he managed to infuse merely by his on-screen presence.

Which one of these is your favorite actor, do share with us in the comments section!

