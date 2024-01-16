8 Best 90s Bollywood movies on Netflix to make you nostalgic: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Hum Aapke Hain Koun
Indulge in a trip down memory lane with this carefully curated selection of the finest Bollywood movies from the '90s, all available to stream on Netflix.
The 90s era stands as a treasure trove of Bollywood movies, marking a pinnacle in storytelling that has since become timeless and classic. This period witnessed the emergence of engaging love stories, gripping action thrillers, and entertaining family dramas, shaping the landscape of Indian cinema and establishing actors who are now celebrated stars. Renowned directors showcased their craft, delivering compelling narratives, accompanied by iconic music.
Netflix, a leading OTT platform, presents a curated collection of Hindi movies from the 90s. These films promise an enjoyable trip down memory lane, allowing viewers to relive the nostalgia associated with this remarkable era.
8 Best 90s Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix:
1. Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)
- Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10
- Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath
- Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya
- Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya
- Year of release: 1999
Considered one of the best 90s movies Bollywood made, Hum Saath-Saath Hain revolves around a joyous joint family that undergoes a rift when the matriarch severs ties with her stepson and his wife due to misguided influences. This cinematic gem seamlessly combines drama, emotions, comedy, music, and romance, delivering a powerful message about the resilience found in unity and togetherness.
2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)
- Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
- Director: Karan Johar
- Writer: Karan Johar
- Year of release: 1998
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a timeless masterpiece that flawlessly encapsulates the spirit of 90s Bollywood, narrates the story of a daughter fulfilling her late mother's wish to reunite her father with his college best friend who harbored unspoken love. The trio of Rahul, Anjali, and Tina continues to captivate the hearts of the audience, making it an enduring favorite.
3. Dil Se (1998)
- Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta
- Director: Mani Ratnam
- Writer: Mani Ratnam, Tigmanshu Dhulia
- Year of release: 1998
Against the tumultuous backdrop of insurgency, Dil Se unfolds the narrative of Amar, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, who becomes enamored with a mysterious woman, drawing him into unforeseen circumstances. The amalgamation of romance, thrill, and soul-stirring songs solidifies its position as one of the premier 90s Bollywood movies on Netflix.
4. Duplicate (1998)
- Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Action
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Farida Jalal, Mohnish Bahl
- Director: Mahesh Bhatt
- Writer: Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui
- Year of release: 1998
In Duplicate, one of the renowned Hindi 90s movies, Shah Rukh Khan takes on a dual role, portraying both a convict and an aspiring chef. The plot unfolds as the former attempts to assume the identity of his doppelganger, leading to a series of hilarious mix-ups and encounters as he endeavors to escape the clutches of the law.
5. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)
- Running Time: 3 hours 13 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo
- Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya
- Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya
- Year of release: 1994
Hum Aapke Hain Koun, one of the 90s’ best Bollywood movies, tells the story of Prem, who, after meeting his brother Rajesh's sister-in-law Nisha, falls deeply in love. However, fate takes an unexpected turn for the lovers when Nisha's sister passes away, and societal expectations demand that she marry Rajesh instead.
6. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)
- Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Deepak Tijori, Naseeruddin Shah
- Director: Kundan Shah
- Writer: Pankaj Advani, Kundan Shah, Ranjit Kapoor
- Year of release: 1994
In Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, one of the most famous 90s Bollywood movies, a dreamer finds himself smitten with a girl who is already in love with someone else. In his quest to win her heart, he resorts to creating misunderstandings between her and the man she loves.
7. Damini (1993)
- Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Crime/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri
- Director: Rajkumar Santoshi
- Writer: Rajkumar Santoshi, Sutanu Gupta
- Year of release: 1993
Dhamini, a standout movie of 90s Bollywood, revolves around the story of a woman who witnesses a rape. Despite encountering numerous obstacles, she perseveres in her pursuit of justice with the support of her husband and a lawyer.
8. Agneepath (1990)
- Running Time: 2 hours 54 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Action/Drama/Crime
- Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Danny Denzongpa, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Alok Nath, Rohini Hattangadi
- Director: Mukul Anand
- Writer: Santosh Saroj, Kader Khan
- Year of release: 1990
Agneepath, recognized as one of the finest action movies from the 90s, traces the journey of Amitabh Bachchan's character, Vijay. Driven by a quest for vengeance against the perpetrators responsible for his father's death and the injustices inflicted upon his family, Vijay embarks on a path that leads him to join the Mumbai underworld.
ALSO READ: 15 best Bollywood romantic couple songs: Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol’s Tujhe Dekha Toh to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Dil Diyan Gallan
FAQs
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more