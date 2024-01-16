8 Best 90s Bollywood movies on Netflix to make you nostalgic: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The 90s era stands as a treasure trove of Bollywood movies, marking a pinnacle in storytelling that has since become timeless and classic. This period witnessed the emergence of engaging love stories, gripping action thrillers, and entertaining family dramas, shaping the landscape of Indian cinema and establishing actors who are now celebrated stars. Renowned directors showcased their craft, delivering compelling narratives, accompanied by iconic music.

Netflix, a leading OTT platform, presents a curated collection of Hindi movies from the 90s. These films promise an enjoyable trip down memory lane, allowing viewers to relive the nostalgia associated with this remarkable era.

8 Best 90s Bollywood movies to watch on Netflix:

1. Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999)

Running Time: 2 hours 56 mins

2 hours 56 mins IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

6.3/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama/Romance

Family/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagoo, Neelam Kothari, Mahesh Thakur, Alok Nath Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1999

Considered one of the best 90s movies Bollywood made, Hum Saath-Saath Hain revolves around a joyous joint family that undergoes a rift when the matriarch severs ties with her stepson and his wife due to misguided influences. This cinematic gem seamlessly combines drama, emotions, comedy, music, and romance, delivering a powerful message about the resilience found in unity and togetherness.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

3 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 1998

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a timeless masterpiece that flawlessly encapsulates the spirit of 90s Bollywood, narrates the story of a daughter fulfilling her late mother's wish to reunite her father with his college best friend who harbored unspoken love. The trio of Rahul, Anjali, and Tina continues to captivate the hearts of the audience, making it an enduring favorite.

3. Dil Se (1998)

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

2 hours 45 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta Director: Mani Ratnam

Mani Ratnam Writer: Mani Ratnam, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Mani Ratnam, Tigmanshu Dhulia Year of release: 1998

Against the tumultuous backdrop of insurgency, Dil Se unfolds the narrative of Amar, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, who becomes enamored with a mysterious woman, drawing him into unforeseen circumstances. The amalgamation of romance, thrill, and soul-stirring songs solidifies its position as one of the premier 90s Bollywood movies on Netflix.

4. Duplicate (1998)

Running Time: 2 hours 44 mins

2 hours 44 mins IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Action

Comedy/Action Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Farida Jalal, Mohnish Bahl

Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Farida Jalal, Mohnish Bahl Director: Mahesh Bhatt

Mahesh Bhatt Writer: Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui

Robin Bhatt, Akash Khurana, Javed Siddiqui Year of release: 1998

In Duplicate, one of the renowned Hindi 90s movies, Shah Rukh Khan takes on a dual role, portraying both a convict and an aspiring chef. The plot unfolds as the former attempts to assume the identity of his doppelganger, leading to a series of hilarious mix-ups and encounters as he endeavors to escape the clutches of the law.

5. Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Running Time: 3 hours 13 mins

3 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Alok Nath, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of release: 1994

Hum Aapke Hain Koun, one of the 90s’ best Bollywood movies, tells the story of Prem, who, after meeting his brother Rajesh's sister-in-law Nisha, falls deeply in love. However, fate takes an unexpected turn for the lovers when Nisha's sister passes away, and societal expectations demand that she marry Rajesh instead.

6. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Deepak Tijori, Naseeruddin Shah

Shah Rukh Khan, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Deepak Tijori, Naseeruddin Shah Director: Kundan Shah

Kundan Shah Writer: Pankaj Advani, Kundan Shah, Ranjit Kapoor

Pankaj Advani, Kundan Shah, Ranjit Kapoor Year of release: 1994

In Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, one of the most famous 90s Bollywood movies, a dreamer finds himself smitten with a girl who is already in love with someone else. In his quest to win her heart, he resorts to creating misunderstandings between her and the man she loves.

7. Damini (1993)

Running Time: 2 hours 49 mins

2 hours 49 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri

Meenakshi Seshadri, Rishi Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Rajkumar Santoshi Writer: Rajkumar Santoshi, Sutanu Gupta

Rajkumar Santoshi, Sutanu Gupta Year of release: 1993

Dhamini, a standout movie of 90s Bollywood, revolves around the story of a woman who witnesses a rape. Despite encountering numerous obstacles, she perseveres in her pursuit of justice with the support of her husband and a lawyer.

8. Agneepath (1990)

Running Time: 2 hours 54 mins

2 hours 54 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Action/Drama/Crime

Action/Drama/Crime Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Danny Denzongpa, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Alok Nath, Rohini Hattangadi

Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Danny Denzongpa, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Alok Nath, Rohini Hattangadi Director: Mukul Anand

Mukul Anand Writer: Santosh Saroj, Kader Khan

Santosh Saroj, Kader Khan Year of release: 1990

Agneepath, recognized as one of the finest action movies from the 90s, traces the journey of Amitabh Bachchan's character, Vijay. Driven by a quest for vengeance against the perpetrators responsible for his father's death and the injustices inflicted upon his family, Vijay embarks on a path that leads him to join the Mumbai underworld.

