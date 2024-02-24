Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says she's still criticized by fans for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa because of THIS reason

It's fascinating to think that Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released 30 years back because the film is still as fresh as it was at the time when it was released. The music of the movie, especially the songs like Ae Kash Ke Hum and Aana Mere Pyaar Ko, are still loved by the fans. Suchitra recently opened up about the film and talked about receiving flak from fans for its ending.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on the impact of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa's ending

At the end of the film, Suchitra's character Anna doesn't marry Sunil, played by Shah Rukh Khan; instead, she picks another guy, Chris played by Deepak Tijori. The ending continues to hurt many fans even today. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the actress explains, "Arey baap re! Even today I'm given gaalis on Twitter." (Oh God, I receive bashing for that on Twitter even today). "They say no wonder you didn't marry Sunil because you don't deserve him," adds Suchitra.

Suchitra shares that she understands the film is personal for fans. "I know it's all because of the love for the film. For a lot of people, it is very personal."

Suchitra talks about why Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa continues to be relevant even after 30 years of release

The actress also shared her excitement as Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa continues to be relevant after 30 years of its release. She said, “Wow! 30 years mein logon ka punar-janam ho jaata hai. We are still going strong. I guess it's a miracle that it's relevant even today,"

She credited the director Kundan Shah for making an unconventional romantic film back in the time. She also said that even though people call it Shah Rukh Khan's film, she believes it's Kundan's baby. "The romance in the 90s was very exaggerated. Kundan turned it into something real and honest," she said.

About Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa

Directed by Kundan Shah, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released in cinemas on Feb 25, 1994. Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, the film also featured talented actors like Satish Shah, Tiku Talsania, Naseeruddin Shah, and others.

