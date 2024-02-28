Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra reveals son Viaan broke down after he spent his 47th birthday in jail

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the IT couples of Bollywood. The two have been happily married and are proud parents to two kids-Viaan and Samaisha. On various occasions, the two are seen spending quality family time serving major family goals. However, in 2021, Shilpa’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of p*rnographic distribution of films through apps. The controversy hurt his personal life. In a recent interview, Raj recalled his son Viaan’s reaction when he had to spend his 47th birthday in jail.

Raj Kundra reveals son Viaan's reaction while he was in jail

During a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, businessman Raj Kundra recalled his son asking his wife Shilpa Shetty about what was happening. Answering him, Shilpa told him that ‘there are hundreds of questions dad has to answer. Once he does, he will be back…’

At the time of his arrest, Raj and Shilpa’s son, Viaan was 10, and calling him a ‘rock solid kid’, he shared his son would draw something and send it to him with a letter in the jail. “He would write ‘papa missing you, come back soon, finish your work.'”

He further continued, “The first two-three weeks he (Viaan) was fine. Then on my birthday, September 9, 2021, I heard a choke in his voice, and he broke down. I remember sobbing. Aur jail aisi jagah hai (and jail is a place) the moment you let your guard down, they make fun and take advantage of you. Chaadar leke rona padta hai (One cries under a bedsheet). For Viaan, I am his hero. Viaan knew his dad’s company was on his name, I would do no wrong. For him, it’s like a bad dream.”

Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 in connection with alleged creation and uploading of p*rnographic films on mobile applications. He was granted bail after almost two months.

Later in 2022, Kundra submitted an application to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that he was innocent and it was all ‘personal vendetta’ of a businessman who conspired with police officers to get him arrested. Kundra had also requested the central agency to investigate the case and had further claimed that he was framed by the senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

