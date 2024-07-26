Showtime actor Rajeev Khandelwal on not attending Ambani wedding; 'I will feel like the biggest loser'

Earlier this month, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married. The three-day celebration saw the biggest names of B-town attend the events. Several social media influencers, politicians, sports personalities, and international stars also accepted the invitation and arrived at the red carpet event.

But popular TV and film star Rajeev Khandelwal says that even if he had been invited, he would have refrained from attending the star-studded event. Here’s why!

Rajeev Khandelwal says why he won't attend an Ambani wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was an event that saw scores of big names from across the globe attend the soiree. The mega event was the perfect place for actors to make connections with filmmakers and producers and use the network to excel in their careers. But actor Rajeev Khandelwal thinks that everyone has their own way of doing things.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube channel, the Aamir actor stated that one must go with an approach that works for them. However, he doesn’t want to be “not Rajeev by going by that approach.” Talking about the Ambani wedding, he stated that he would feel and look like a fool if he attended the wedding.

Sharing his reason behind it, he stated that since he does not know the Ambanis, he won’t be attending the wedding just to be seen there. “I would feel like the biggest loser,” he stated adding that being part of such big Bollywood events would be a smart move for others but that doesn’t work for him.

When Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Rajeev Khandelwal wait for an unreleased film

During the same interview, the Bloody Daddy actor revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had signed him as the main actor for a film titled Chenab Gandhi that he was producing. But sadly, it never saw the light of the day.

The actor further stated that SLB kept him waiting for 9 months to almost a year. Since he was bound by the contract, he didn’t take on any other projects then. Khandelwal further recalled that while he was waiting for the movie, he wasn’t being informed if it was happening or not. But eventually, the director of the movie, Vibhu Puri, told him to move on as the film wasn’t happening.

