Meet actor who has triple honors degree, won National Award for 2nd film, worked with Akshay Kumar and is now growing in OTT space
The actor we are talking about in this piece has a triple honors degree. This person won the National Film Award for just her second film. She has worked in many popular movies, including a few with Akshay Kumar. She has already made her OTT debut and is now looking to grow in the space. Can you guess who this person is? It’s Parineeti Chopra.
Parineeti Chopra is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin. She has a triple honors degree in business, finance, and economics from Manchester Business School, England. The actress made her acting debut in 2011 with a supporting role in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Her second movie was the romantic thriller Ishaqzaade with Arjun Kapoor. She received a National Film Award – Special Mention for her performance.
Parineeti’s filmography includes titles like Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Golmaal Again, Kesari, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Uunchai, and more. In Kesari and Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, she starred opposite Akshay Kumar.
Parineeti Chopra has also featured in movies that were direct-to-digital releases, like The Girl on the Train and Amar Singh Chamkila. She is now set to make her web series debut. Pari recently wrapped up shooting for her untitled Netflix show alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas, and Anup Soni.
Describing the show, Parineeti shared on Instagram, “‘Some mysteries don’t just unfold - they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go.’ A new mystery thriller series is in the making!” It is directed by Rensil D’Silva and produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra.
On the personal front, Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in a beautiful ceremony in Udaipur on September 24, 2023.
Coming to Parineeti Chopra’s social media presence, she has an active Instagram and X (Twitter) account. The actress shares regular updates from her personal and professional life on the platforms. She enjoys a following of over 43.7 million on Instagram, while she has 14.3 million followers on X.
