Ajith Kumar reflects on sacrifices made by wife Shalini for his career: ‘My decisions may not…’

Ajith Kumar recently made quite a sensation on the internet after winning the Padma Bhushan award. Now, in an interaction on India Today, he has reflected on the sacrifices his wife, Shalini Ajith Kumar, made for him and his career.

The actor said to the news portal, “I am not trying to sound politically correct, but she is so popular and loved by people. Yet she took the backseat in her career for me. Probably my decisions may not be right, but still she stood by me during tough times and never discouraged me.”

Advertisement

“She stood by me and deserves a lot of credit for whatever I have achieved in my life,” the actor added.

For those unaware, Shalini Ajith Kumar was a popular child artist who went on to become a leading lady in many films from the 1990s to the early 2000s. Making her mark in cinema with ventures across Malayalam and Tamil films, the actress met and fell in love with the superstar during their only film, Amarkalam.

Soon after, the duo got married to each other and have been leading a happy married life for years now.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the superstar was last seen in the lead role in the Good Bad Ugly. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was an action comedy featuring the actor as a crime lord, AK alias Red Dragon.

In order to atone for his crime-filled past, the man decides to be jailed and is released only after 18 years. However, upon being freed, he learns that his son has been framed for drug possession and murder. Now, the crime lord must go back to his old ways to figure out the truth and rescue his son.

Advertisement

The film, which stars Ajith Kumar in the lead role, features an ensemble cast that includes Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, Tinnu Anand, and several others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Suriya confirms that shoot for his action drama Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran begins THIS year