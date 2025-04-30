Retro Advance Booking Tamil Nadu: Suriya's romantic action film eyes EXCELLENT start, clocks Rs 5.85 crore of pre-sales with 1 day in hand
Suriya starrer Retro records a solid pre-sales of Rs 5.85 crore in Tamil Nadu for its opening day.
The Tamil movie Retro starring Suriya as the lead is gearing up for release this weekend. The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is expected to bring smiles to the faces of exhibitors and distributors as the advance booking of Retro is going on in full swing, indicating a banger start at the box office.
Retro clocks Rs 5.85 crore of advances in Tamil Nadu for Day 1
Bankrolled by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, Retro smashed an excellent pre-sales of Rs 5.85 crore for the opening day alone in Tamil Nadu. The movie has sold around 3.30 lakh tickets in approximately 1900 shows across the state. The all-India pre-sales of Retro have gone past the Rs 8 crore for the opening day.
With one day still in hand, the romantic action drama is expected to close its advance booking by registering more than Rs 7 crore of advances. The opening weekend pre-booking of Retro will be around Rs 11-12 crore in its home state before the first show begins.
Retro records better advances than recent Tamil releases
The Karthik Subbaraj directorial witnessed better trends in advance booking than the recent Tamil releases- Amaran, Indian 2, Raayan, and Thangalaan.
Based on trends and advance booking, the romantic action drama is expected to have one of the best openings of Suriya's career. It will be interesting to see if the movie can surpass Kanguva's record as Suriya's biggest opener.
For the uninitiated, Retro is releasing on Thursday (May 1st) in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Besides its state pre-bookings, the movie is also seeing good momentum in states like Kerala and Karnataka. It will have to face Nani's Hit 3 in the Telugu states and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 in the Hindi markets. It will be interesting to see how the movie fares outside its home turf, especially in the Telugu and Hindi circuits.
