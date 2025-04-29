Is Ajay Devgn-led Raid 2 set to have 3rd part? Producer Bhushan Kumar shares exciting details before film release

Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 is all set to hit the theaters on May 1, 2025. As excitement builds for its release, producers Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat have already confirmed that a third installment is on the cards.

Yes, you read that right! In an interview with India Today, T-Series head Bhushan Kumar revealed that when they were working on the first part of Raid, co-producer Kumar Mangat had already pitched the idea for Raid 2. Further, talking about Raid 3, Bhushan added, "And now, when we were making this film, he already narrated the idea for Raid 3."

Advertisement

Kumar also stated that Raid 3 will definitely be released, affirming, "Raid 3 to aayegi, surely aayegi." (Raid will happen for sure).

Bhushan Kumar also opened up about his journey with the Raid franchise, highlighting the interesting storyline centered on an income tax officer's mission to expose black money operations. He talked about the strong confidence in the successful partnership with co-producer Kumar Mangat.

While the sequel took time to develop, Bhushan expressed excitement over its completion and anticipation for the audience's response. He also mentioned how the music from Raid 2 has struck a chord with listeners, a rarity for thriller films.

Meanwhile, Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid, revolves around the gritty world of tax enforcement with Ajay Devgn returning as the relentless IRS officer Amay Patnaik, this time tackling his 75th mission. The film is once again helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

It stars Vaani Kapoor as Patnaik's supportive wife and Riteish Deshmukh in a menacing turn as the formidable antagonist, Dada Manohar Bhai. Apart from them, the cast also features Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in essential roles.

Advertisement

Jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, the film has received a 'UA 7+' certificate from the CBFC. Raid 2 is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2025, and will clash at the box office with the horror-comedy The Bhootnii.

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Raid 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer sells 18,000 tickets in top Indian national chains