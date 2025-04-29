Sooraj Pancholi Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde Baaghi 4 Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Kesari Veer Trailer Launch Anupamaa Shah Rukh Khan, Met Gala 2025 Jaat Box Office Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Mahesh Babu SSMB29

Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Day 20: Naslen starrer sports-drama adds Rs 20 lakh on third Tuesday

Naslen starrer Alappuzha Gymkhana maintained a reasonable pace at the box office. The movie has grossed another Rs 20 lakh on Day 20 in Kerala.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Apr 29, 2025
Naslen
Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen in the lead, is holding decently in its third week after enjoying clear domination for the first two weeks. The Khalid Rahman-directed sports drama managed to brave the blockbuster wave of Mohanlal's latest release, Thudarum. The sports drama will keep attracting the audience for a few weeks on low levels. 

Currently riding in its third week, the movie added Rs 20 lakh to the tally on its third Tuesday. The total cume of Alappuzha Gymkhana now stands at Rs 36.85 crore gross at the Kerala box office. It is the second big success for Naslen after his blockbuster movie Premalu. The movie has recently been released in Telugu regions and the response is very promising. 

Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows: 

Day-Wise  Gross Kerala Collections
Day 1 Rs 2.65 crore
Day 2 Rs 2.70 crore
Day 3 Rs 3.15 crore
Day 4 Rs 3.40 crore
Day 5 Rs 3.40 crore 
Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore 
Day 7 Rs 2.45 crore
Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore
Day 9 Rs 2.30 crore
Day 10 Rs 2.25 crore
Day 11 Rs 2.75 crore 
Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore
Day 13 Rs 1.25 crore 
Day 14  Rs 1.00 crore
Day 15 Rs 0.70 crore 
Day 16 Rs 0.50 crore 
Day 17 Rs 0.55 crore
Day 18 Rs 0.65 crore
Day 19 Rs 0.30 crore 
Day 20 Rs 0.20 crore (est.)
Total

Rs 36.85 crore

Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now

Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

