Alappuzha Gymkhana Kerala Box Office Day 20: Naslen starrer sports-drama adds Rs 20 lakh on third Tuesday
Naslen starrer Alappuzha Gymkhana maintained a reasonable pace at the box office. The movie has grossed another Rs 20 lakh on Day 20 in Kerala.
Alappuzha Gymkhana, starring Naslen in the lead, is holding decently in its third week after enjoying clear domination for the first two weeks. The Khalid Rahman-directed sports drama managed to brave the blockbuster wave of Mohanlal's latest release, Thudarum. The sports drama will keep attracting the audience for a few weeks on low levels.
Currently riding in its third week, the movie added Rs 20 lakh to the tally on its third Tuesday. The total cume of Alappuzha Gymkhana now stands at Rs 36.85 crore gross at the Kerala box office. It is the second big success for Naslen after his blockbuster movie Premalu. The movie has recently been released in Telugu regions and the response is very promising.
Day-wise box office collections of Alappuzha Gymkhana are as follows:
|Day-Wise
|Gross Kerala Collections
|Day 1
|Rs 2.65 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 2.70 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 3.15 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 3.40 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 2.90 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 2.45 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 2.30 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 2.25 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 2.75 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 1.25 crore
|Day 14
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 0.70 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 0.50 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 0.55 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 0.65 crore
|Day 19
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Day 20
|Rs 0.20 crore (est.)
|Total
|
Rs 36.85 crore
Watch Alappuzha Gymkhana trailer:
Alappuzha Gymkhana in cinemas now
Alappuzha Gymkhana is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
