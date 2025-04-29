Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar's film fetches Rs 2.75 crore on second Tuesday

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Kesari Chapter 2, which explores the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre, is among the recent releases at the box office. It arrived on the Good Friday holiday, i.e. April 18, 2025. Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, the film has completed 12 days of its theatrical run.

Co-produced by Dharma Productions, Kesari Chapter 2 has been a top performer in Hindi markets these days. In its first week, Akshay Kumar-starrer collected Rs 45.35 crore. Then, the courtroom drama recorded Rs 19 crore net business in the second weekend. On Day 11, the film netted Rs 2.50 crore after the makers applied BOGO movie offer on the tickets.

Kesari 2 has now fetched Rs 2.75 crore net collection, bringing its total earnings to Rs 69.6 crore, just a little under the Rs 70 crore mark.

Days India Net Collections Week 1 Rs 45.35 crore Day 8 Rs 4 crore Day 9 Rs 7 crore Day 10 Rs 8 crore Day 11 Rs 2.50 crore Day 12 Rs 2.75 crore Total Rs 69.6 crore

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh takes us back to the 1919 genocide incident and how India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair fought a legal battle against The Crown. It is a film adaptation of the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

Kesari 2 stars Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair. Regina Cassandra plays his on-screen wife, Paravathy Nair. R Madhavan is cast as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday essays the character of Dilreet Gill.

Kesari 2 is a spiritual sequel to Anurag Singh's 2019 war film, Kesari.

