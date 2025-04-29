Sooraj Pancholi Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde Baaghi 4 Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Kesari Veer Trailer Launch Anupamaa Shah Rukh Khan, Met Gala 2025 Jaat Box Office Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Mahesh Babu SSMB29

Maranamass Kerala Box Office Day 20: Basil Joseph starrer dark comedy plummets, adds Rs 5 lakh to tally on Tuesday

Basil Joseph starrer Maranamass is near its theatrical end. The movie will wrap its successful run under Rs 14 crore.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Apr 30, 2025 | 12:11 AM IST | 19K
After an encouraging run for almost three weeks, Malayalam movie Maranamass is about to end its theatrical run. The dark comedy directed by Sivaprasad will leave the cinemas soon with the arrival of new releases. The Vishu 2025 release will end up being a successful venture as the movie witnessed a strong hold throughout its run in Kerala. 

Maranamass set to wrap under Rs 14 crore, grosses Rs 5 lakh on 3rd Tuesday

Produced by Tovino Thomas, the black comedy met with positive reception among the audience, which helped it in a big way to sail through a successful run. The movie added Rs 5 lakh to the tally on its Day 20 (3rd Tuesday), taking the total cume to Rs 12.85 crore gross at the Kerala box office. 

It performed better than its rival release, Bazooka starring Mammootty. The movie is expected to wrap its theatrical run somewhere close to Bazooka. 

Day-wise box office collections of Maranamass are as follows: 

Day-Wise Maranamass
Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore
Day 2 Rs 1 crore
Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore
Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore
Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore
Day 6 Rs 1.00 crore 
Day 7 Rs 0.75 crore 
Day 8 Rs 0.70 crore
Day 9 Rs 0.75 crore
Day 10 Rs 0.75 crore
Day 11 Rs 1.00 crore 
Day 12 Rs 0.40 crore
Day 13 Rs 0.35 crore 
Day 14 Rs 0.30 crore 
Day 15 Rs 0.30 crore 
Day 16 Rs 0.20 crore 
Day 17 Rs 0.15 crore
Day 18 Rs 0.15 crore 
Day 19 Rs 0.10 crore
Day 20 Rs 0.05 crore (est.)
Total Rs 12.85 crore

Maranamass in cinemas

Maranamass is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

