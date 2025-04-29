Maranamass Kerala Box Office Day 20: Basil Joseph starrer dark comedy plummets, adds Rs 5 lakh to tally on Tuesday
Basil Joseph starrer Maranamass is near its theatrical end. The movie will wrap its successful run under Rs 14 crore.
After an encouraging run for almost three weeks, Malayalam movie Maranamass is about to end its theatrical run. The dark comedy directed by Sivaprasad will leave the cinemas soon with the arrival of new releases. The Vishu 2025 release will end up being a successful venture as the movie witnessed a strong hold throughout its run in Kerala.
Maranamass set to wrap under Rs 14 crore, grosses Rs 5 lakh on 3rd Tuesday
Produced by Tovino Thomas, the black comedy met with positive reception among the audience, which helped it in a big way to sail through a successful run. The movie added Rs 5 lakh to the tally on its Day 20 (3rd Tuesday), taking the total cume to Rs 12.85 crore gross at the Kerala box office.
It performed better than its rival release, Bazooka starring Mammootty. The movie is expected to wrap its theatrical run somewhere close to Bazooka.
Day-wise box office collections of Maranamass are as follows:
|Day-Wise
|Maranamass
|Day 1
|Rs 1.05 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.20 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 5
|Rs 1.30 crore
|Day 6
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Day 7
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Day 8
|Rs 0.70 crore
|Day 9
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Day 10
|Rs 0.75 crore
|Day 11
|Rs 1.00 crore
|Day 12
|Rs 0.40 crore
|Day 13
|Rs 0.35 crore
|Day 14
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 0.30 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 0.20 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 0.15 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 0.15 crore
|Day 19
|Rs 0.10 crore
|Day 20
|Rs 0.05 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 12.85 crore
Maranamass in cinemas
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
