Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 5: Mohanlal's family drama continues TRAILBLAZING run; storms Rs 6.30 crore on first Tuesday

Mohanlal's latest release Thudarum is soaring high at the box office. The movie has recorded another banger business day today on Day 5.
Mohanlal’s latest release, Thudarum, is wreaking havoc at the box office. The Tharun Moorthy-directed movie is performing like a hurricane, witnessing a never-seen-before trend for a family entertainer. Thudarum recorded another massive business day on Tuesday, setting eyes on a huge total.
Thudarum collects Rs 6.30 crore on Day 5; records 2nd biggest first Tuesday ever
After opening with Rs 5.10 crore, the family drama soared and witnessed significant jumps over the weekend, wrapping the three-day total at Rs 20.30 crore.
The Mohanlal movie registered the second biggest Monday of all time, clocking over Rs 6.90 crore. According to estimates, it raked in over another Rs 6.30 crore on Day 5, registering the second biggest Tuesday of all time at the Mollywood box office. The total cume of Thudarum now stands at Rs 33.50 crore gross in five days.
Thudarum remained only behind L2 Empuraan in its day-to-day collections. The movie met with positive word-of-mouth, which is driving its trailblazing run. It is not going to slow down anytime soon, as the movie is witnessing a phenomenal advance booking for the whole week. It will keep on scoring big and setting new benchmarks at the box office.
Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:
|Day
|Gross Kerala collection
|1
|Rs 5.10 crore
|2
|Rs 7 crore
|3
|Rs 8.20 crore
|4
|Rs 6.90 crore
|5
|Rs 6.30 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 33.50 crore
Thudarum in cinemas now
Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
