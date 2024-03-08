Showtime Screening: Emraan Hashmi, Vedang Raina look handsome in black; Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran turn heads

Showtime is undeniably one of the most anticipated web series of 2024, with backing from Karan Johar. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.

As the show's release date approaches, the excitement among fans is palpable. To build up the anticipation, the makers organized a special screening in Mumbai today, where the cast and other guests were in attendance, dressed to impress. Let's take a look at who graced the event and what they wore to steal the spotlight.

Celebs attend the screening of Showtime

Emraan Hashmi made a striking appearance at the screening of Showtime, exuding elegance in his choice of attire. He donned a sleek black t-shirt paired effortlessly with blue trousers, striking the perfect balance between comfort and style. He accessorized his look with a silver chain that complemented his ensemble perfectly. As he posed for the paparazzi, the actor flashed his signature smile, radiating charm and confidence before making his way into the venue.

Karan Johar and Vedang Raina made a stylish entrance at the screening, showcasing their impeccable fashion sense. Dressed to impress, both gentlemen exuded charm and sophistication in their ensembles.

Mahima Makwana stole the spotlight in a stunning off-shoulder green dress, radiating elegance and grace with her chic ensemble. On the other hand, Shriya Saran dazzled in a baby pink dress, exuding sophistication with her ethereal look.

Advertisement

Rajeev Khandelwal looked dashing in his attire, adding a touch of debonair charm to the event. All the actors took a moment to pose for the photographers, flashing their smiles and captivating the cameras with their charismatic presence.

Take a look:

About Showtime

Showtime delves into the intricate power dynamics and hidden conflicts prevalent in the Bollywood industry. Crafted by Sumit Roy and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series boasts a screenplay penned by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Lara Chandni. Adding depth to the narrative, are the dialogues skillfully written by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma. Set to premiere on March 8, Showtime promises to be a captivating journey, exclusively available on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt's advice to call every producer after his son's cancer diagnosis; here's why