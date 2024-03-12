Sidhu Moose Wala’s dad reacts to wife Charan Kaur’s pregnancy reports, ‘We are grateful to well-wishers but…’

In February 2024, there were rumors suggesting that the parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala were anticipating the arrival of another child. As reported by the Tribune, sources from the singer's family confirmed that Sidhu's mother, Charan Singh, underwent IVF treatment and is expected to give birth in March.

Sidhu Moose Wala's dad reacts to wife's pregnancy rumors

Sidhu Moose Wala's dad Balkaur Singh, issued a statement and reacted to his wife's pregnancy rumours. "We are grateful to Sidhu's well-wishers who are concerned about our family. But we request you not to believe the many rumors being circulated about the family. Any news will be shared by the family with all of you," he wrote on Facebook in Punjabi.

Earlier a source of Indian Express, close within the family confirmed that the parents of the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, were expecting a new addition to their family. Family insiders verified the news of Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, expecting a baby soon. While there was no official statement from the late singer's parents, those close to the family affirmed the information. It's reported that Moosewala's mother is 58 years old, and his father is 60.

Advertisement

Sidhu Moose Wala passed away on 29 May 2022

In May 2022, tragedy struck in Mansa, Punjab, where a singer fell victim to a fatal shooting by a group of attackers. Despite swift efforts to rush him to the hospital, he sadly succumbed to his injuries before receiving medical aid. Since the untimely demise of Moosewala, his parents have been at the forefront, advocating for justice for their son. His final music video prominently featured a flag with the message Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala.

About Sidhu Moose Wala

Known for creating and producing his own songs, Moose Wala, beloved among the youth, gained fame as one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers. Despite his premature passing, his posthumously released songs continue to garner millions of views, leaving a lasting impact.

He burst onto the music scene in 2017 with G Wagon and rapidly rose to stardom with a series of successful albums, featuring chart-toppers like Legend, So High, and The Last Ride, earning widespread love and admiration and establishing himself as a prominent figure in the industry.

ALSO READ: Sidhu Moose Wala's ex financial manager Bunty Bains escapes assassination attempt in Mohali: Report