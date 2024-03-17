The nation woke up to the delightful news of late singer Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcoming their second child. Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh took to his social media account to share a picture with the newborn baby and announced the arrival of Sidhu's younger brother. As soon as he posted the picture, people started to bombard the comments section with good wishes and congratulatory messages. Bigg Boss 17's first runner-up Abhishek Kumar also expressed his happiness on the news.

Abhishek Kumar is elated as Moosewala's parents welcomed a baby boy

Bigg Boss 17's first runner-up shared his happiness at the big news of Moosewala's parents welcoming a baby boy. Sharing the picture posted by Balkaur Singh, Abhishek Kumar took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Dil Khush hogaya. Baba Mehar Karan (My heart is happy. God bless everyone)."

Take a look at Kumar's Instagram stories here-

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces the arrival of a baby boy

In February 2024, the news of Moosewala's parents expecting a baby through IVF went viral. And a while ago, his father Balkaur Singh took to his social media to share a picture of the newborn baby along with Sidhu's picture and announced the arrival of the newest member of the family.

In the post, Singh captioned the pictures in Punjabi which loosely translates as, "With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh’s younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love."

Have a look at Sidhu Moosewala's father's post here-

In yet another video, shared by Singh, he can be seen rejoicing the moment of holding the newborn baby in arms as he also celebrated the moment with the doctors at the IVF center.

More about Sidhu Moosewala

For the uninitiated, the 295 singer, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, by unidentified assailants, in a village in Mansa, Punjab.

