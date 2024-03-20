WATCH: Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges Punjab Government harasses him over newborn’s legitimacy; asks for proof

Late singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents announced the arrival of a baby boy on Sunday. They welcomed their second son through the IVF technique. Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan had also visited the family to extend his heartiest wishes to the family. On the other hand, in a shocking turn of events, Sidhu’s father Balkaur Singh has claimed that the Punjab Government has been harassing them.

Sidhu Moosewala's father makes shocking claims against Punjab government

A few hours back, late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, took to his Instagram handle and leveled accusations of harassment against the Punjab government led by Bhagwant Mann. In a video dropped on his social media handle, Balkaur Singh said, “Due to the blessings of Waheguru, we got our Shubhdeep back two days ago. But since morning I was very tense and thought you all should also be aware of everything. The government has been harassing me since morning, asking me to present documents of the baby. They are questioning me to prove that this child is legal.”

“I want to request the government, especially Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to allow for all treatments to be over. I belong here and will continue to live here. Where ever you will summon me, I will come,” he further added.

Advertisement

In addition to this, he further addressed the CM and said, “I want to tell you in strong words that you have a habit of taking a U-turn. Your advisors give you such advice that it becomes difficult to go back on that decision.”

He went on to add, “If you are trying to harass me, then come fully prepared to take me on. I am not among those who take U-turns. As far as the law is concerned, I want to tell you that my son lived for 28 years abiding by the law. I, being an ex-serviceman, also respect the law. I would also like to make you believe that I have not violated the law at any point. If I have done it, then you put me in jail. If you do not have trust in me, then put me behind bars by registering an FIR. Then do your investigation. At the same time, I want to tell you that I will give you the legal documents and get out of this clean.”

ALSO READ: Ikkis: Suhana Khan has a heartfelt reaction to rumored BF Agastya Nanda’s latest announcement poster