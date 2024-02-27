Sidhu Moose Wala's ex financial manager Bunty Bains escapes assassination attempt in Mohali: Report

Punjabi musician and lyricist Bunty Bains and the ex-financial manager of Sidhu Moose Wala, narrowly escaped a deadly attack in Mohali. As per a report by India Today, Bunty was at a restaurant in Sector 79 in Mohali, Punjab where the assassination attempt took place. However, he managed to escape without getting hurt.

According to a report by the above-mentioned portal, Sidhu Moose Wala's ex-financial manager and close friend Bunty Bains faced an assassination attempt in Mohali but luckily escaped the attack when he was at a restaurant in the city’s sector 79 on Tuesday, February 27. Speaking to Aaj Tak/India Today, Bunty Bains recalled the horrifying incident and added that he received a threatening phone call following the attack, where a ransom of ₹1 crore was demanded.

After the attack, Bunty filed a police complaint as unknown assailants opened fire at him. According to the report, visuals from the site had cracked windows and a bullet embedded in the wood frame.

The report also mentioned that Bunty was warned of a death threat if he failed to pay the demanded amount.

The threat was allegedly made in the name of Lucky Patial, a notorious gangster believed to be operating from Canada. Patial is known for his links with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha gangs, who are involved in various criminal activities across Punjab. Police have stated that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Speaking more about Bunty Bains, he has been credited with shaping the careers of several prominent Punjabi singers, including the late Sidhu Moose Wala. His company used to manage Moose Wala's affairs when he was alive.

More about Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district in May 2022. According to ANI, he was brought dead to the hospital. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police. Gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder. The singer-turned-politician was known for songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen, and 295 among many others.

