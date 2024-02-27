Sidhu Moosewala’s parents set to welcome baby; mother Charan Kaur pregnant

The parents of the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, are expecting a new addition to their family. Sources have confirmed that Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, is pregnant and will soon welcome a new baby. Moose Wala, who had previously run for the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 on a Congress ticket from Mansa, was tragically killed on May 29 of that year. The case involves 31 accused, including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, with 25 arrests made to date.

Sidhu Moose Wala's mother expecting a baby

As per Indian Express, the family insiders have verified that the parents of the deceased Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, fondly recognized as Sidhu Moose Wala, are anticipating a new member in their family. The news of Moose Wala’s mother, Charan Kaur, expecting a baby soon has been confirmed by family sources. Although the late singer's parents haven't issued an official statement, the information has been affirmed by those close to the family. Reportedly, Moosewala's mother is 58 years old, and his father is 60.

Sidhu Moose Wala passed away on 29 May 2022

In May 2022, a singer was shot and killed by a group of attackers in Mansa, Punjab. Despite being hurried to the hospital, he tragically passed away before getting medical help. Following Moosewala’s untimely death, his parents have been spearheading a movement to demand justice for their son. The music video for his final song prominently featured a flag conveying the message "Justice for Sidhu Moosewala." The song's lyrics showcased his unique style, with him talking about himself.

About Sidhu Moose Wala

The singer, highly beloved among the youth, gained fame for creating and producing his own songs. Renowned as one of the wealthiest Punjabi singers, he left a lasting impact despite his premature passing. Posthumously released, his songs continue to amass millions of views.

Entering the music scene in 2017 with G Wagon, Sidhu Moose Wala swiftly ascended to stardom through a string of successful albums. His music, including chart-toppers like Legend, So High, and The Last Ride, earned him widespread love and admiration, establishing him as a prominent figure in the industry.

