Sidhu Moose Wala Funeral: Singer cremated in native Punjab village, crowd bids tearful goodbye

Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has shocked everyone and left his family and friends completely shattered and devastated. The popular Punjabi singer and rapper was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. It was announced that his funeral will take place today in his village Moosa and a huge crowd had already gathered outside his residence. Well, the latest update is that Sidhu has been cremated. The last rites of the popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader are performed at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district.

Sidhu Moose Wala cremated

Taking to their Twitter handle, ANI shared pictures from the last rites of Sidhu Moose Wala. In the pictures, we can see a huge crown on the ground surrounding the pyre. ANI in their tweet wrote, “Punjab | Last rites of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala performed at his native village Moosa in Mansa district. He was shot dead on May 29th.” In the pictures, we can see his family members bidding an emotional goodbye to the singer.

Check out the pictures from Sidhu Moose Wala’s cremation:

Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder

For the unversed, this unfortunate and shocking incident took place just a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security of 424 people, including that of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. This step was taken as part of the Bhagwant Mann government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. It is reported that the VIPs whose security was withdrawn included retired police officers and religious and political leaders. Earlier, the state government had withdrawn the security of 184 former ministers, MLAs and private protectees. A month earlier, the security of 122 former ministers and MLAs had been withdrawn. Former Ministers Manpreet Singh Badal, Raj Kumar Verka, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and the family of former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi were among those who lost their security cover.

ALSO READ: Newswrap, 30 May: Sidhu Moosewala murder updates, Anushka Sharma starts Chakda 'Xpress shoot & more