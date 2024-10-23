Sikandar: Anjini Dhawan breaks silence on rumors about starring in Salman Khan’s actioner

Varun Dhawan's niece, Anjini Dhawan, made her big Bollywood debut with Binny and Family alongside Pankaj Kapur. While the dramedy may not have made a significant impact at the box office, it seems that the newcomer has secured her second project, and it’s an exciting one! According to a recent report, Anjini has joined the cast of AR Murugadoss and Salman Khan's Sikandar in a key role. In a recent interview, she decided to speak about it, reacting with, "Is it? Do I?"

In a chat with India Today, When asked about reports of her signing Sikandar, the actor addressed the news and said, “Is it? Do I?”, before she broke out laughing and mentioned she had come all prepped [to dodge such questions].

As earlier reported by Mid-Day, Anjini has been cast in a significant role that requires a fresh face, making her an ideal choice. Dhawan is expected to begin filming soon.

However, the nature of Anjini's character and her connection to Salman’s protagonist remains under wraps, as the team wishes to keep her role a secret due to its pivotal impact on the story.

Pinkvilla previously reported that Salman's character features traits of arrogance. He personifies the true nature of a 'Sikandar,' hailing from a royal background and exhibiting qualities of anger and pride.

It was mentioned that Salman last showcased a 'bad boy' persona in a subplot of Sultan, which was well-received by fans.

There are rumors that Salman has teamed up with the stunt coordinators from the Mission Impossible film series for the action scenes in Sikandar. According to reports, these directors will create elaborate action sequences for the superstar.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan’s first collaboration with director A.R. Murugadoss. Together, they are working on an action-packed entertainer featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, and Kajal Aggarwal. The film commenced shooting in June 2024 in Mumbai.

The music for Sikandar is composed by Pritam and will include a blend of dance numbers, romantic melodies, and an emotional track. Sikandar is all set to hit theaters on the occasion of Eid 2025.

Once filming for Sikandar is complete, Salman Khan is expected to start his next venture with Atlee around January or February 2025. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates!

