EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan cannot stop smiling as he resumes Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar's shoot in Mumbai despite rib injury; PIC

Anticipation is running high for Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and AR Murugadoss' Sikandar. Now, Pinkvilla exclusively got its hands on an image of SK and Sajid from the sets and learned that Khan is resuming shooting for Nadiadwala's upcoming project despite a rib injury. The film's team is currently working on a meticulously designed set representing Dharavi and Matunga, which has cost around Rs 15 crore to create.



The schedule is set to last for 45 days before the crew relocates to a palace in Hyderabad for the next phase of production. Khan, dedicated to his role, is managing to perform with full care despite his injury.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Khan is set to portray a businessman in Sikandar. His character is described as a philanthropist and kind-hearted individual, but he also has a past as a 'Dabang' leading to a dual life as part of the titular role. Additionally, it was noted that the filmmaker intends to captivate the audience with intense action scenes while also highlighting the lead actor’s benevolent side.

Check out the exclusive picture of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala from Sikandar sets here:

During the first schedule, Salman filmed a fight scene with the villain’s son aboard a private chartered plane, with the antagonist portrayed by Sathyaraj, known for his role in Baahubali. Reportedly, Khan is working with the action directors of Tom Cruise-starrer Mission Impossible. Now, according to the latest development, Salman will reportedly shoot for three action sequences along with an aerial scene in its next schedule.

As Salman aims to focus entirely on Sikandar, set for release on Eid 2025, he has stepped away from several other projects over the past two months. This dedication to his upcoming film might also explain his absence from hosting the OTT version of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 3.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner, Sikandar is scheduled for release on Eid 2025. Salman Khan announced the film on Instagram this Eid. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman, with Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar in significant roles.

