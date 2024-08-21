Angry Young Men: Salman Khan recalls atmosphere at home when Salim-Javed’s partnership broke; ‘Dad came home and he was disturbed’

Salman Khan is also a part of the recently released docuseries that gives a peek into the life and struggles of the legendary writer duo of yesteryear, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. Directed by Namrata Rao and co-produced by Salman Khan Films, the TV series features several industry experts and celebs who opened up about the screenwriter’s decade-long legacy. The Tiger 3 star also recalled the time when his dad revealed to him about their split.

In the show, Angry Young Men, which went live on Prime Video India on August 20, Salman Khan opened up about the Hindi film industry turning away from Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. He stated that the phones that would incessantly ring through day and night suddenly stopped ringing. The actor stated that at the peak of the writer duo’s career, they would ask someone to switch off the phone. But then came a point when everyone wondered if the device was dead “because nobody called.”

In the show, the Race 3 actor also recalled the environment at home when his father Salim Khan broke the news at home. Going back in time, the bhaijaan of Bollywood stated, “Dad came home and he was disturbed”. On that day, Salman was sitting at the dining table in the hall and his father informed him that they were breaking the partnership. With multiple questions in his mind, when the actor asked the reason behind it, his father stated with a pinch of humor that Javed Akhtar must have his reasons as “it’s not like he didn’t like my walk or the track pants I wore that he decided to do this,” The Indian Express quoted the writer saying.

Salim-Javed was a popular name in the industry who changed the way the industry perceived screenwriters. They took over the 70s with the might of their pen. However, a decade later, in 1982 they reportedly called it quits. Sharing the reason behind their separation as a duo, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar’s dad said that earlier they used to be together for 18 hours a day. But slowly, they started having their own circles. “The major reason behind our split was that the spring of our career was drying up,” the senior writer stated adding that fatigue was showing in their work too. According to Salim Khan, their split was very civilized.

