Singham Again actor Arjun Kapoor reveals why he is not insecure as an actor: 'I only have gratitude'

Ever since the first look of Arjun Kapoor as the cold-blooded villain of Singham Again came out, it has taken the curiosity around the film to a new level. The actor has now said that he loves to play any part that his director thinks he fits in. Arjun has mentioned that it is his love for cinema that allows him to experiment with the roles that he chooses to play on screen.

Arjun Kapoor on feeling inspired by the passion of others

Talking about how being around people who were extremely passionate about entertaining the audience helped him, Arjun Kapoor says, “I never planned to become an actor but I fell in love with the movies as I spent more and more time observing how dedicated and passionate people were in this industry to provide wholesome entertainment to the people of our country. It was a joy to see people, near and dear to me, wanting to spread happiness through their work.”

He adds, “So when I wanted to explore acting, I just wanted to act and face the camera. I was never fixated on what I was selected to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen actors feel when they gave the shot. I wanted to feel the rush to be in front of the camera and I wanted to work very hard to do a good job.”

Arjun Kapoor on why Aditya Chopra chose him for Ishaqzaade

Arjun recalls the time when he was selected as the hero of Ishaqzaade because Aditya Chopra saw the fire in him. The actor reveals he didn’t know he was being auditioned to play the hero in Ishaqzaade and says, “Being launched as a lead also happened because Aditya Chopra saw that I had the fire in me to perform as a hero on screen. I never auditioned knowing I was being tested for the lead in Ishaqzaade! I was overwhelmed when I bagged the role. I still remember the day. It was probably one of the happiest days of my life.”

Arjun on being away from insecurity as an actor

The actor talks about how he has never been an insecure actor and is always thankful that he gets to do what he loves. “I only have gratitude that I get to act and that I’m doing what I love every single day. So, I have never been an insecure actor. I have played the lead, I was the first from my time to do a two-hero film in Gunday, the first to do an ensemble in Mubarakan, to be chosen to play a hero who was a house husband to Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ki & Ka and now I’m playing an out and out anti-hero!” he said.

Arjun shows gratitude to every filmmaker who has given him work as an actor. Thanking Rohit Shetty for giving him a chance to play the villain in Singham Again, he says, "I’m ecstatic that a stalwart filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again which boasts of so many stars in it! I know I have given it my all and I’m looking forward to seeing how people react to me when the film releases.”

More about Singham Again

Singham Again is the 3rd part of Ajay Devgn led Singham franchise and 5th part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Apart from Ajay and Arjun, the film will also have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff.