Soha Ali Khan channels her inner magician as she celebrates Halloween with Inaaya and Kunal Kemmu; don't miss Lootcase actor drawing mustache on her face

Soha Ali Khan, who has been married to Kunal Kemmu, is an avid social media user. The actress often drops pictures of her family time on Instagram and the latest one is for Halloween Day 2024 (October 31). Soha recently channeled her inner magician as she celebrated Halloween with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and husband Kunal. Don't miss the Lootcase actor drawing a mustache on her face.

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself with her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and husband Kunal Kemmu. In the first picture, Soha can be seen dressed as a magician in a black and white outfit.

Soha sported a white shirt and black pants and paired them with a black waistcoat and a big hat. The actress also flaunted her cute red bowtie around her neck. She also has a stick in her hand.

We also see her daughter Inaaya in the frame. The munchkin is sitting inside another hat and posing as a rabbit.

One of the pictures also features Soha and Kunal's cute moment as he draws a fake mustache on her upper lip area. Soha is standing quietly while looking in another direction. Kunal, on the other hand, is focusing on his art.

A photo features Kunal drawing a fake nose and mustache of the rabbit on his daughter Inaaya's face.

The Rang De Basanti actress penned a quirky note in the caption. "I was trying to pull a rabbit out of a hat but the cat in the hat had other ideas...Happy Halloween boys and girls #happyhalloween..." she wrote.

The Tum Mile actress also thanked her hubby, Kunal Kemmu for the mustache and added "now there's a sentence I never thought I'd say!"

The post also features Inaaya Naumi Kemmu watching Harry Potter while keeping her back towards the camera.

Soha Ali Khan was in a long-term relationship with Kunal Kemmu. They started dating each other in 2009. Soha married Kunal in Mumbai on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29, 2017.

