Inside Soha Ali Khan's Birthday Bash: Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya shower love on actress; Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan join celebrations

Born to Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Soha Ali Khan turned a year older today. She celebrated her birthday with her family and close friends on Friday (October 4). A few glimpses from her intimate birthday bash have caught our attention on social media. Soha's husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, and daughter Inaaya showered love on the actress. Soha's sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, and brother Saif Ali Khan joined the celebrations.

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram to share several visuals from her birthday celebrations. She celebrated with Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan.

In a video posted by her, Soha can be seen cutting a delicious chocolate cake as her husband, Kunal, stands beside her. Kunal is clapping and singing Happy Birthday to his wife, Soha. The Rang De Basanti actress feeds him a piece of cake and vice versa. The Go Goa Gone actor also kisses her cheek during the celebration.

Soha looked beautiful in a black and multi-colored flowy dress. For the occasion, she opted for a pearl necklace. Kunal wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

The collection also has a picture featuring Soha with Kareena and Saif. Soha and Saif's sister, Saba Ali Khan, are also there in it. All of them are happily posing for the camera. Bebo looks stunning in a loose white shirt and black trousers. Saif sported a light green sheer shirt and blue jeans.

Advertisement

We also noticed a glimpse of Inaaya kissing her mom Soha's cheek. Soha's customized birthday cake is kept on the table.

Take a look at her post here:

Soha's close friends including actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also invited to her birthday party. Actor-TV presenter Gaurav Kapur also attended her birthday bash.

Meanwhile, Saba Ali Khan wished her sister, Soha Ali Khan a happy birthday on Instagram. She dropped a montage video from Soha's birthday and penned a heartfelt note in the post. Saba called her "lovely sister, beautiful wife and mother".



Soha Ali Khan, who is now a doting mommy to her little angel Inaaya, has worked in movies like Rang De Basanti, Tum Mile, Ahista Ahista, and War Chhod Na Yaar, among others.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor kisses ‘beautiful’ nanad Soha Ali Khan in birthday post featuring Saif and others