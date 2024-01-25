Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu drop aww-worthy posts on ‘Shaadi ka Happy Birthday’; Kareena Kapoor showers love

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The couple got married in 2015 and has been shelling relationship goals ever since. The two never fail to shower love on each other on their special days. Today, as the two celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary, both took to their respective social media handles to post adorable wishes.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu drop cutesy posts on their wedding anniversary

Today, on January 25, Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and crafted an album of pictures with her husband Kunal Kemmu. The carousel of pictures begins with their wedding picture followed by several endearing moments from their vacations and happy and goofy times together. In one of the pictures, Soha is also seen flaunting her baby bump whilst the couple was expecting their first child.

While sharing the post, the actress wrote in the caption, “Yes, Please (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, the doting sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped her love in the comments section as she wrote, “Happy anniversary sweet sweet lovers (Accompanied by heart-eye emojis)”

In addition to this, Kunal Kemmu also dropped a cutesy video on his Instagram handle on the special occasion of their ‘shaadi ka Happy Birthday’. In the video, he also encapsulated several unseen wedding pictures to joyous times from their vacations and moments filled with immense goofiness and fun.

Alongside the post, Kunal penned a rather quirky caption as he wrote, “Aaj humari shaadi ka Happy Birthday hai. With love, Soha ka Aadmi (accompanied by a wink and a red-heart emoji)@sakpataudi”

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, while several friends and fans showered the couple with their anniversary wishes, Kareena Kapoor also extended her wishes to the ‘lovers’ as she expressed, “Happy anniversary lovers (Accompanied by a red-heart emojis) we love you (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”

Kareena Kapoor Khan's anniversary wish for her 'favorites'

Furthermore, the Jaane Jaan actress also shared a monochromatic photo of the couple on her Instagram stories to wish them. She wrote, “Happy anniversary favourites (accompanied by a red heart and rainbow emoji)”

Take a look:

The much in love couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu dated for some time and exchanged the wedding rings in July 2014. A year later, the couple tied the nuptial knot on January 25, 2015. The duo welcomed their first child on September 29, 2017, a daughter whom they named Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.

