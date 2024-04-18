Business Talk: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Devara Part 1 rights get sold for 45 crores in Hindi

Jr NTR is among the biggest names in the Telugu Film Industry. With the release of RRR, he has become a global phenomenon and excitement for his next film is only building with every passing day. Devara: Part 1, directed by Koratala Siva and co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is already making headlines, thanks to its fantastic pre-release Hindi theatrical deal, which only shows the faith that the Hindi distributors and presenters have in Devara Part 1.

Team Devara Strikes A Superb Deal Of Rs 45 Crores For The Hindi Theatrical Rights Of Their Film

Devara: Part 1's Hindi theatrical rights have been sold on an advance commission basis to AA Films and the movie will be presented by Karan Johar's Dharma Movies. The rights have been sold for an excellent Rs 45 crores, which means that it will have to nett around Rs 100 crores in order to justify its price. The good thing about the advance commission deal is that the producers will be able to reap the rewards of their hardwork if their movie somehow clicks among the Hindi-speaking audiences. In other words, Jr NTR and team will get the additional share that their film earns after netting Rs 100 crores in Hindi.

The Hefty Pre-Release Deal Of Devara Shows The Goodwill Jr NTR Has Earned After RRR

The deal that the makers of Devara have struck is indeed very promising because Devara is firstly a new IP and secondly because Koratala Siva has not had a very good run recently with his last film Acharya proving to be one of the biggest disasters in Tollywood. Jr NTR has not had a release as a solo-lead in Hindi and for the movie to still get such a deal shows the goodwill he has earned after his stint in RRR. If Devara: Part 1 is well received, we can expect Devara: Part 2 to blow all the lids off at the box office.

Watch the Devara Teaser (Hindi)

Devara: Part 1 Is A Safe Venture For The Producers

The worldwide pre-release theatrical business of Devara: Part 1 is looking to be around Rs 200 crores. It will be getting in the vicinity of Rs 150 crores from the non-theatrical rights and this makes the movie a very safe venture for the producers since the budget, including Jr NTR's assumed remunaration is around Rs 200-250 crores. The RRR actor is also part of next year's biggie, War 2, which unites him with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani for the very first time. All in all, he has planned his pan-India journey very smartly and all that's required now is for Devara Part 1 to get adequate love.

How excited are you for Devara: Part 1? The movie releases in theatres on 10th October, 2024.

