Virat Kohli-Vamika's London PIC goes viral days after Anushka Sharma gives birth to son Akaay; fans are melting

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a power couple in Bollywood. Fans go crazy over every update about them. Recently, they made headlines by revealing the birth of their son, Akaay. Despite trying to keep a low profile, privacy is hard to maintain in the age of social media. A viral photo shows Virat Kohli enjoying a meal with his daughter Vamika at a restaurant in London.

Virat Kohli and Vamika dine out in a restaurant in London

Yet again the social media is abuzz with the newest pictures of cricketer Virat Kohli with his daughter Vamika. The photo that has been going viral on the internet features Kohli in a restaurant as he dines out with his daughter Vamika. The two are seen enjoying their food and according to the fan page, the father-daughter duo is snapped at a street-side Café in London.

In the photograph, Virat is seen sporting a black sweater with a matching beanie cap, paired with beige pants and white sneakers. On the other hand, the little kid is seen in a striped blue-white outfit as they enjoy their food.

Fans react to the viral photo

The picture that has stirred the internet yet again left fans going gaga over them as they hailed it as “the picture of the day”. In addition to this, a fan wrote, “Cutie” while another fan wrote, “What a cute pic” and a third fan remarked, “What a wholesome picture Virat with Vamika”

In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announce the arrival of their second child

On February 20, Anushka Sharma and Virat took to their individual social media handles and shared an official statement announcing the arrival of their son, Akaay on February 15.

"With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude. Virat & Anushka" the note read.

