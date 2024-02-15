Sri: Rajkummar Rao-Alaya F starrer gets new release date; here's when biopic will hit theatres

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most interesting and acclaimed actors in Bollywood. The National Award-winning actor has appeared in films like Shahid, Gangs of Wasseypur, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi among others. He will be next seen alongside Alaya F in the biographical drama film Sri. Now, the makers have unveiled its much-awaited release date.

Release date of Sri unveiled

According to ANI, today February 15th, the makers of Sri revealed its much-awaited theatrical release date. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F, will hit the silver screen on May 17th, 2024. It is based on the life of industrialist Srikant Bholla who is visually impaired. Bholla is the founder of the Bhollant Industries and was also the first blind student in Management Science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Also starring Jyotika and Sharad Kelkar, the film was earlier supposed to be released in September last year.

Rajkummar Rao and Alaya F's work front

Rajkummar was last seen in Anubhav Sinha's 2023 drama film Bheed which was set around the COVID-19-induced lockdown in 2020. Apart from that, he also appeared in Raj and DK's crime comedy series Guns and Gulaabs which was well received. He will be next seen in Mr. and Mrs. Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor, Stree 2 with Shraddha Kapoor, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri.

Alaya F, on the other hand, was last seen in the thriller film U-Turn. It was an official remake of the 2016 Kannada film of the same name and met with mostly mixed reviews. Before that, she had done Anurag Kashyap's romantic film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Apart from Sri, she is also doing Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chhillar in the lead roles.

Alaya and the entire crew were recently in Jordan to finish a schedule for the film. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release theatrically on April 10th this year, coinciding with Eid.

