Taapsee Pannu reveals she was ‘frustrated’ when co-producers left Dhak Dhak for token release; recalls Dia Mirza stepping in to help

In 2023, Taapsee Pannu bankrolled the adventure drama Dhak Dhak alongside BLM Pictures and Viacom18 Studios. The movie which starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi in key roles couldn’t do well at the box office. In a recent appearance at Expresso, Tappsee revealed how she was frustrated after her co-producers abandoned the film post-cost recovery.

Taapsee Pannu says Dhak Dhak’s failure caught her off-guard

“It was very heartbreaking,” Taapsee Pannu said adding that she didn’t turn to production as an alternate career choice and was rather doing well as an actor. She added, “I could have sat quietly or I could have produced films that I act in, which would have been safer.” The actress claimed her co-producers didn’t back her till the very last.

According to Taapsee, if the movie is not big-budgeted, many times studio tend to recover money even before its release and leave it for a token premiere. Talking about exhibitors, she said that since these are not masala movies, they need not spend money on electricity and they push it for odd shows eventually leading to the movie’s abrupt removal.

She recalled, “At that time I was so frustrated… We started showing the film 4-5 days after the film’s trailer came out…. I still didn’t have people standing next to me as producers and co-producers who said ‘We did as much as we could and leave the rest to the audience’.” According to Taapsee, their reaction was contrary when they told her to not bother as the movie already recovered its money.

Taapsee Pannu recalls how Dia Mirza helped her

The Dunki actress started by saying that despite all that happened all four actresses stood by Dhak Dhak. Pannu recalled how Dia Mirza provided her house to the team for interviews where she warmly called journalists to her place. “I have never seen many actors taking ownership of a film like that. I was so proud to be a part of that film,” Taapsee added.

Dhak Dhak however performed much better when it arrived on Netflix, a fate common to many movies that fails to find its audiences when in theatres.

