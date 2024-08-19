Stree 2: Did you notice how white petals shaped up Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's romance in film?

Stree 2 has successfully spread its magic all over the nation. The horror-comedy featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead is being loved by the audience for several reasons, and the chemistry of the lead pair is one of them. As the Maddock Supernatural Universe develops with each passing film, the curiosity about what's next is skyrocketing. When Stree was released in 2018, it worked mostly for its entertainment quotient and performances. But Stree 2 has touched deeper notes and hinted towards a strong yet unknown connection between Shraddha and Rajkummar's characters. Interestingly, white petals played a significant role in portraying their romance in the film. Read on to know how.

Shraddha Kapoor plays a mysterious character in the cinematic universe, and nothing much was revealed about her in the first film, not even her name. Interestingly, it continues to remain a secret in Stree 2 as well. However, by the end of the film, she tells Rajkummar Rao (Vicky) her name, which brings a strange expression to his face.

Apart from that, the audience gets to know a little more about the connection between Vicky and Shraddha's character. The first hint about their bond is given during the song Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum. Vicky manages to leap in the air when Shraddha's character asks him to do so. Love is in the air, and he showers white petals on his lady love. Even though later it appears that he was dreaming, a white petal that remains with him suggests otherwise.

Moreover, Shraddha's character tells Vicky multiple times that he's the savior of Chanderi, who holds the special power of love. She also tells him they have a soulful bond beyond time and body. So it's only possible that during the song sequence, she was trying to evoke that power inside him.

The biggest hint about this is thrown towards the end when Vicky bids her goodbye after getting to know her name. He is filled with love at this moment, and when he looks at the white petal with pure love, he's able to evoke its power. Also, when Abhishek Banerjee (Jana) and Aparshakti Khurana (Bittu) ask him about her name, he has a strange smile on his face as if he's able to directly communicate with her now.

It'll be interesting to see how their bond develops in Stree 3 and whether white petal continues to play a significant role in their romance in the future, too. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 also features Pankaj Tripathi in an important role. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, and Tamannaah Bhatia also feature in cameo roles.

