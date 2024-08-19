The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led horror comedy, Stree 2, has emerged the highest-grossing Hindi Film of 2024 in 5 days flat. After collecting Rs 193 crore in its four-day extended weekend, the film has entered the Rs 200 crore club with the Monday morning shows and zoomed past the lifetime collections of the present record holder, Fighter (Rs 201.50 crore). The film has emerged the highest-grossing film of 2024 of the Hindi Film Industry, and will soon become the highest-grossing film of the year in Hindi language too, by surpassing the collection of Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 281 crore).

The Monday morning shows of Stree 2 have started with a bang, with occupancy higher than Friday, and the film is expected to put in another Rs 30 crore to Rs 32 crore on the fifth day, taking total collections around the Rs 220 crore mark. The first week collections of Stree 2 will be around the Rs 275 crore mark, and it’s then about how far it goes.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film is poised to be the highest-grossing film of the year with collections in the North of Rs 450 crore in Hindi, until and unless, Singham Again springs in a pleasant surprise upon its release on the Diwali 2024 weekend. A solo release could have given Singham Again a chance, but when the stakes are so high, it’s always better to wait till the results arrive and at the moment, it looks like Stree 2 could end up being the #1 Hindi film of the year.

The film is made on a controlled budget of about Rs 120 crore (including print and publicity), and the return on investment for Maddock and Jio Studios will be off the roof. The film is a historic blockbuster all across the board, and it just shows the potential that the Hindi Box Office has if the makers get things right.

With Stree 2, producer Dinesh Vijan also continues his golden run at the box office with 4 back to back successful films – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya and Stree – with Chhaava up for release next. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

