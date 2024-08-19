Stree 2 Raksha Bandhan Day Box Office Collections: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao movie continues rampage run; Adds Rs 35 crore plus net

Stree 2 directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee and others continued its box office onslaught on Raksha Bandhan day as it collected a dizzying Rs 35 crore plus net. The collections are higher than first Friday and that's an excellent result as it proves that the box office fatigue for the movie has still not set in. The 5 day total of Stree 2 stands at around Rs 228 crore and it will, most likely in its extended first week, become the highest grossing Indian movie of 2024 in Hindi, going past Kalki 2898 AD.

Stree 2 Nets A Fabulous Rs 35 Crore Plus On Raksha Bandhan Day; Hits Rs 228 Crore In 5 Days

Stree 2's biggest test is on Tuesday, as the holiday period comes to an end. The hold is expected to be 50 percent of Monday but if it is better than that, it will mean that the movie is in serious contention to track down Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office. This is the second time that a medium budget movie is doing these sort of numbers, the first being Gadar 2. The collections indicate the potential of well accepted sequels at the box office.

Stree 2 Is Doing Excellent Business At The Overseas Box Office; Can Fancy Hitting 15 Million Dollars

Stree 2 is also doing terrifically, internationally. It almost grossed 5.50 million dollars in its extended first weekend at the overseas box office and looks well on course to do 13-15 million dollars. Even if domestic collections of Stree 2 end up being slightly lower than Gadar 2, its overseas numbers are surely going to be higher than the latter, propelling it to a higher worldwide total too.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Nett India Box Office Collections Of Stree 2 Are As Under:

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 8.50 crore 1 Rs 52.50 crore 2 Rs 31 crore 3 Rs 44 crore 4 Rs 57 crore 5 Rs 35 crore Total Rs 228 crore in 5 days in India

Watch the Stree 2 Trailer

About Stree 2

Stree 2 continues from where Stree ends. The slogans on the walls of Chanderi change from 'O Stree Kal Aana' (Oh woman, come tomorrow) to 'O Stree Raksha Karna' (Oh woman, please protect us). This time around, there is a new ghost in the form of Sar-Kata (The one with a cut head), who abducts women with modern thoughts and beliefs. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends come together to find and fight the headless ghost who holds even more power than Stree. To help Vicky and his friends out, there's a woman (Shraddha Kapoor) who Vicky really loves.

What is the truth of the woman that Vicky really loves? Will Vicky, along with his gang, be able to defeat Sar-Kata? What does the future hold for the people of Chanderi? Watch Stree 2 to find out.

Advertisement

Stree 2 In Theatres

Stree 2 plays at a theatre near you, now. The movie's tickets can be booked online or from the box office. Have you watched the horror-comedy yet?

ALSO READ: Stree 2 Review: Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao fronted ensemble is a technical accomplishment but suffers from the forced universe syndrome