Stree 2: Akshay Kumar improvised scene with Abhishek Banerjee, recalls helmer Amar Kaushik; 'Hum log set pe bhi gir gaye the has has ke'

Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank, directed by Amar Kaushik, is currently ruling the cinema halls in the country. The movie, which was released on August 15, also features Akshay Kumar in a special appearance. During an interview, the filmmaker spoke about Khiladi Kumar’s scene with Abhishek Banerjee. He also said that the senior actor improvised scenes in the movie with the young star, making everyone on the set go ROFL!

While in an interview with Connect Cine, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik spoke about Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Banerjee’s camaraderie in the film. He said that when he was shooting Sky Force with the megastar in London, he told the veteran actor that there was a small scene in the sequel to his first movie, Stree, and asked if he would like to do it. Kumar asked him about the story, and Amar narrated it to the actor then and there on the streets of London.

“I will do it beta; definitely do it. Tell me the dialogue,” the Khel Khel Mein actor told him. Amar then quickly shared his dialogues with him. He was highly impressed by it and confirmed being a part of the horror comedy movie. The director thinks that the way he played his part was outstanding. He also revealed that while shooting on the sets, Kumar had a blast. He was very excited and would give them suggestions on how to make it better.

Advertisement

Amar enjoyed watching him and the energy he put into it. He then put Abhishek Banerjee in it, and the way the scene came out, “humlog set pe gir gae the has has ke (we fell laughing on the sets),” recalled the director. The Pad Man actor also improvised the scenes, like making the actor sit on his lap, unlike what the helmer had planned. Abhishek also added the COVID-19 dialogue.

According to the Bhediya director, there were multiple things that were funny. Whatever was written was funny but the way both actors played their part made the scenes funnier and beautiful. For the unknown, Stree 2 also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar gets critical about film choices; Says, 'I have to give audience what I feel they want'