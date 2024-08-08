Stree 2 meets Bhediya: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor unite for romantic track Khoobsurat; song to be out on THIS date

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi are set to captivate audiences once again with the return of their horror-comedy Stree 2. The makers have been keeping the excitement alive with the release of the trailer, teaser, and songs from the movie. In a delightful surprise, Maddock Films has now revealed that Varun Dhawan, aka Bhediya, has joined forces with Stree for a song titled Khoobsurat. The romantic track is scheduled for release on August 9, 2024.

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan shared a short teaser of the song, showcasing the duo's truly mesmerizing chemistry. The track is poised to become the romantic ballad of the year.

The caption read, "Iss Stree ki khoobsurti ka kaun hai yeh naya aashiq? #Khoobsurat Song Out Tomorrow! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August. Bhediya se yeh mulaqat #Khoobsurat rahi! Stay tuned! Song Out Tomorrow! #Stree2, the legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024."

The much-awaited trailer for Stree 2 offers an exciting blend of horror and comedy that fans have been anticipating. The 2-minute and 54-second trailer brings back the iconic Chanderi gang and introduces a terrifying new villain, Sarkata.

Vicky's love interest, Shraddha, also returns, but this time, a new threat looms as Sarkata sets out to abduct all the women in the village. Vicky takes on the role of Chanderi's prince, determined to protect his beloved and the villagers. The trailer promises an engaging mix of humor and spine-tingling horror, featuring the original Stree cast.

Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 film, is the fifth movie in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film, presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. Stree 2 will compete at the box office with two other anticipated releases: Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s Vedaa, both of which are also set to premiere on August 15, 2024.

An HT City report has confirmed that Khiladi Kumar will make a surprise appearance in Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The report states, "The filmmakers felt his exceptional comedic timing would elevate the scene, even if his screen time is brief." While details about his role are not yet known, fans are thrilled to see him in this much-anticipated film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7. 2024.

The teaser for Citadel: Honey Bunny promises an exhilarating mix of thrill, action, and heroism, with a touch of 90s nostalgia. Samantha Prabhu as Honey and Varun Dhawan as Bunny both shine in their spy roles, and the addition of talented actors like Kay Kay Menon enhances the star power of the cast. Dhawan also has Baby John, which will be released on December 25, 2024.

