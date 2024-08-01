Citadel: Honey Bunny Teaser OUT: Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu pack a punch; here's when spy series will release

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have been making headlines for a long time for their upcoming much-awaited web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. After a long wait, the release date of the series has been announced now and it's November 7, 2024. The series will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The makers announced the release date in a big way by launching the teaser at a grand event in Mumbai. Created and directed by Raj & DK in collaboration with the producers, The Russo Brothers, it promises to be among the biggest projects of the year.

The Citadel: Honey Bunny teaser promises to take the audience on a ride filled with thrill, action, and heroism with a dash of 90s charm. Samantha Prabhu as Honey and Varun Dhawan as Bunny look promising in their spy avatars and talented actors like Kay Kay Menon add value to the star cast

While the teaser is loaded with gripping action and performances, what takes the entertainment to a new level is the use of the iconic retro song Raat Baaki. Watch the teaser below:

Regarding the series, Citadel: Honey Bunny promises a swashbuckling blend of gritty, fast-paced action and compelling drama with exceptional performances. Apart from Varun Dhawan, Samantha Prabhu, Kay Kay Menon, it also features Saqib Saleem and Sikandar Kher. It will be a part of the Citadel world also featuring international stars like Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville. The first season of the English series featuring Priyanka, Richard, and others was released in 2023 and soon after that, its second season was announced.

Citadel: Honey Bunny (Hindi) and Citadel: Diana (Italian) were announced as non-English spin-offs. The Italian spin-off will be released on October 10, 2024, followed by the Hindi spin-off on November 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in the action thriller Baby John which is directed by Kalees. Also starring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, the film will hit cinemas on December 25, 2024.

Raj & DK are also gearing up for the next season of their much-loved series The Family Man and Farzi. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

