Stree 2 Trailer OUT: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee will make you go ROFL with ‘Sarkata’ adventure

Oh Stree, Tum Kab Aaogi...? Look, she has arrived! Yes, the wait is finally over as the highly anticipated horror-comedy sequel, Stree 2, has unveiled its trailer. Ever since the announcement, the makers have been generating buzz with poster releases, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer, which is finally here!

Check out the trailer of Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Stree 2 trailer out now

The highly anticipated trailer of Stree 2 has been unveiled, promising an electrifying mix of horror and comedy that fans were eagerly waiting for. The 2-minute and 54-second-long trailer reintroduces the iconic Chanderi gang and a chilling new adversary, Sarkata!

Alongside them, Vicky's love interest Shraddha returns, but this time, a new challenge emerges as Sarkata threatens to abduct all the village women. Vicky transforms into the prince of Chanderi, determined to save both his beloved and the women of the village.

The trailer appears promising with its blend of laughter and spine-chilling horror scenes, featuring the original Stree cast. The trailer also shows Tamannaah Bhatia making a cameo with a dance number in the movie.

Check it out here:

More about Stree 2

Stree 2, a sequel to the 2018 film of the same name, is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Reports suggest that Varun Dhawan will make a special appearance in the film. Dhawan is expected to reprise his role as Bhediya. A report by Bollywood Hungama states that Varun's scene with Shraddha was filmed at a studio in Mumbai. His appearance in the movie is set to pave the way for Bhediya 2.

Stree 2 is set to compete at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu’s Khel Khel Mein, along with John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s Vedaa, both of which are also releasing on August 15, 2024.

A report by HT City has confirmed that Khiladi Kumar will make a surprise appearance in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming horror-comedy, Stree 2. According to their source, "The makers felt his impeccable comedic timing would elevate the sequence, even if he's on screen for just a few minutes."

While specifics about his role in the plot remain undisclosed, fans are undoubtedly excited to see him on the big screen in both his roles.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao on the work front

On the work front, Kapoor last starred in the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Ranbir Kapoor. The movie opened to rave reviews from fans and critics alike and was a hit, earning Rs 129.50 crore in India.

Besides Stree 2, she hasn't officially announced any new films yet, though she is reportedly in discussions for several projects.

Meanwhile, Rao was last seen in Srikanth alongside Jyothika and the movie opened to positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Up next, the actor has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri.

