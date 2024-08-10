Stree 2: Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao almost kiss in Khoobsurat’s BTS video and we can absolutely relate to Shraddha Kapoor’s reaction; WATCH

Varun Dhawan, known for Bhediya, makes a special cameo in the new song Khoobsurat from Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Varun posted a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram, where a notable moment is his accidental kiss with Rajkummar Rao, with Shraddha Kapoor’s reaction adding to the fun.

Today, August 10, Varun Dhawan shared a BTS video from the Stree 2 song Khoobsurat on Instagram. The clip shows him romancing Shraddha Kapoor, sharing a laugh over a joke, and dancing, among other behind-the-scenes moments. The standout moment is an almost-kiss between Varun and Rajkummar Rao, which leaves Shraddha Kapoor in fits of laughter—something viewers can easily relate to.

Sharing the clip, Varun captioned it, "#bts #khboosurat. Always fun when u can let your #bhediya out."

Earlier, Kriti Sanon responded to a video Varun Dhawan posted on his Instagram stories. In the video, Varun humorously takes revenge on Kriti for dancing with Rajkummar Rao in the hit song Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from the original Stree. Kriti commented, “Hahahhahaa.. see, that Haveli is where I got bitten! But I think you’ve forgotten who bit you on the bum! Dhokebaaz! Stree no. 2 in your life, huh?”

The song Khoobsurat is sung by Vishal Mishra and Sachin-Jigar, who also composed the music, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sachin-Jigar arranged and designed the track.

The trailer for Stree 2 picks up where the first film left off, with Chanderi once again facing supernatural threats, but this time from a new monster. The residents, including Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, are on a quest to combat the new menace, a headless creature named Sarkata. To aid them, Shraddha Kapoor returns to protect the town, and the people now pray to Stree for help, asking, “O Stree raksha karna,” instead of the previous call, “O Stree kal aana.”

