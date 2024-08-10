EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 actor Shraddha Kapoor hails the audience as ‘Kings and queens’; Rajkummar Rao wishes to absorb ONLY constructive feedback

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are all set to arrive on the big screen with their upcoming movie Stree 2. The duo recently graced the latest edition of Pinkvilla’s Masterclass where they spoke at length about how they deal with criticism and whether they hold any kind of insecurities.

Rao when asked how deals with criticism told us, “It happens quite often that people write anything, just for the heck of it because they want those eyeballs and for some reason when you have something negative, especially in this social media age, people read that a lot. People read that way more than something that is positive. I think maybe for that reason some people just want to write negatively all around the year.”

However, Rajkummar believes in reading people he has beliefs in. The 39-year-old added, “I don’t read everything that anyone put up, even my reviews. I don’t read all the reviews, very few, selective… people that I have faith in that they’d make sense. As long as it's constructive, it helps me grow, it helps me learn something that maybe otherwise I was not being able to look at (I’m okay with that).”

Shraddha Kapoor while sharing her thoughts on the same gave her agreement to Rajkummar’s ideas while adding, “I believe in their (audiences’) love. If you’re getting that, you’re very very blessed in life… I am all about the love. The audience is the most important part of films. The audience is the king and queen. As long as I am entertaining them and they are happy with what I am doing.”

The 37-year-old agreed that the audiences do give feedback and she tries to stay as connected as she can with them through her social media. “It is important to know what criticism to absorb and valid and what’s not,” Shraddha added.

Watch Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's full interview with Pinkvilla here:-

The duo was further asked whether they were insecure about anything to which Rajkummar Rao simply said no. He chimed in, “I wanted to be an actor since I was in 10th and 11th. I wanted to do it because I wanted to do it. I wasn’t chasing fame or money, I just fell in love with the pure art form. It’s so much fun just to play a different character in a play, on-stage, and to be in front of the camera, to be playing different characters, all your life and explore life so closely by observing, reading, doing research on another individual all together.”

“That gives me a lot of high. I am not insecure about what people would say, critics would say, if I am earning enough money or not, if I am famous or not. I do it every day because I genuinely love it. As long as that feeling is there, there should not be any insecurity,” Rajkummar expressed.

When asked the same question, Shraddha expressed, “I have too much to be thankful for. I feel like I get a lot of love and support. The audience makes me feel like I’m theirs. To get that feeling is a very very humbling feeling and I am entirely focused on what I am here for. I know that it is my journey and the fact that I even get to be part of films and live my childhood dream, it’s a very big opportunity. More than insecurity I’m just filled with a lot of gratitude to be able to do what I do.”

Watch Stree 2 in theatres near you on August 15, 2024.

