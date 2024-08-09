Stree 2 EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao reveals number of cameos in horror comedy; Shraddha Kapoor calls them ‘special’

The countdown to the release of the highly anticipated film Stree 2 has begun. The sequel to the 2018 film Stree brings back Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in their much-loved characters. The horror comedy will also see a few cameo appearances, some of which have already been revealed, like Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Rajkummar disclosed that there are 3 to 4 cameos in the movie, while Shraddha called them all ‘special.’

During Pinkvilla’s recent Masterclass, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were asked if they could reveal the number of cameos in their upcoming movie Stree 2. In response, the actress playfully said, “55.. I am joking.”

On the other hand, Rajkummar counted the number and stated that the movie has 3 to 4 cameos. Shraddha jokingly added, “Stree 4 cameos.” She also expressed, “But I have to say that they are special, and I think that all of you (the audience) will be happy about them.”

Talking about Tamannaah Bhatia’s cameo, she appears in the song Aaj Ki Raat as Shama. It is the first song that was released from the music album of Stree 2. Tamannaah set the stage on fire with her energy and dance moves. Another track, the romantic number Khoobsurat, features Varun Dhawan alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. It is a crossover between Stree and Bhediya, which are both part of the Maddock supernatural universe.

Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana are also set to add their own fun to Stree 2. Presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan, the film is directed by Amar Kaushik. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande, it arrives in cinemas on August 15, 2024, India’s Independence Day. The film has received a U/A rating from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The runtime has been revealed as 149 minutes, 29 seconds aka 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 29 seconds.

